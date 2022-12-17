Syracuse hires Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 defense, as defensive coordinator

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Over a week after losing defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska, Syracuse has found his replacement: Rocky Long, New Mexico’s defensive coordinator and the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme the Orange have run for the past three seasons.

Long was first reported as a candidate by ESPN on Monday. He spoke with head coach Dino Babers in 2020 about Syracuse’s defensive coordinator vacancy before SU settled on White.

“I’m excited to be here and get to work,” Long said in Syracuse’s statement officially announcing the move Saturday.

Long, 72, has been a collegiate coach for 50 years, with stints as a defensive coordinator at Oregon State (1991-95), UCLA (1996-97), San Diego State (2009-10) and New Mexico (2020-22), and 17 total years as a head coach at New Mexico and San Diego State. Long took the Lobos to five bowl games in 10 seasons, and led the Aztecs to bowl games in every season as head coach while also winning three Mountain West Conference championships. He’s coached over 30 NFL draft picks, including All-Pro linebacker Brian Urlacher. Syracuse will be Long’s first job on the East Coast.

“I’m thrilled to have someone with coach Long’s experience join our staff,” Babers said in SU’s release. “He’s an innovative coach that will bring a wealth of knowledge to our football program.”

White had worked with Long at New Mexico in 2008 and San Diego State from 2009-17 as an assistant coach. It was that period where White learned the 3-3-5 defense that he brought to SU. The Orange’s defense finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offense, and were fifth this season. Long’s hiring makes it clear Babers and Syracuse want to stick with the same defense for the foreseeable future.

Nick Monroe had been serving as SU’s interim defensive coordinator since White’s departure. With Long’s hiring, Monroe will return to his normal role of safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Orange’s Pinstripe Bowl game against Minnesota on Dec. 29.