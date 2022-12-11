Syracuse uses fast start in 83-53 rout of Wagner

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dyaisha Fair was looking to go fast after Wagner was called for another traveling violation. Fair decided to kick the ball to fellow SU guard Georgia Woolley. Wolley made a slick pump fake from the top of the key, but her shot hit the rim, leading to a fastbreak chance for the Seahawks.

On Wagner’s next possession, however, Fair stole Marisa Sanchez-Henry’s pass, causing a fast-break opportunity on the other end. Once again, Fair opted to throw the ball to Woolley, who had a step on everyone. But as she drove to the basket, she drew contact, leading to two made field goals for the Orange.

In the first quarter, everything was going well for Syracuse (8-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast). Any mistake the Orange made seemed to be rectified against Wagner (4-5, 0-0 Northeastern). For all the missed shots from SU, there was a steal or a quick offensive board to get the points back, eventually winning 83-53. The Orange were leading by double digits at the end of the first quarter for the first time since Nov. 21.

As the game wore on, Syracuse punished the Seahawks inside with Dariauna Lewis, Asia Strong and Saniaa Wilson all combining for 28 boards. The Orange eventually outrebounded Wagner 58-25.

But SU head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has been looking for that fast start for a while now. The last time the Orange were in the lead after the first quarter was on the road against Penn State, where they blew a 21-point lead in the second half. While the Orange’s slow starts against Bucknell, Yale and Coppin State were all rectified, their early slump against Purdue was insurmountable.

The comeback wins came after in-game adjustments, like when the Orange started relying on more ball movement in their victory over Coppin State on Thursday. But against the Seahawks, the Orange really never had to do that, controlling every aspect of the stat sheet.

For the opening tipoff, instead of throwing any of her bigs against Wagner’s Kem Nwabudu, Legette-Jack wanted guard Teisha Hyman at midcourt. After the first tip was called off, Hyman won the tipoff, getting the ball to Fair. Fair then tipped the ball back to Hyman, creating some of the fast movement similar to the game against the Eagles. It eventually led to a slightly contested layup score from Alaina Rice.

Fair, who Legette-Jack described as “six rebounds per game player,” leaped and got her first board of the afternoon with less than three minutes to go in the opening quarter. She quickly passed up to Dariauna Lewis, who threw an inside pass to Strong. Strong scored easily on the layup.

On Syracuse’s next possession, Hyman zoomed up the court on another fast break, weaved through three different defenders, dribbling the ball behind her back. Her layup hit the board, but Lewis got the rebound and scored on the putback. Not even 30 seconds later, Hyman and Lewis ran it back where the guard missed the close shot, before Lewis scored again.

Lewis dominated the first half, recording a team-best 13 points and eight rebounds, never missing a shot. She scored more in the first 20 minutes against the Seahawks than she did in full games against six opponents. She took advantage of her teammates’ misses and scored on putback layups. SU was successful early on with second chance points, outscoring Wagner 15-4 in that metric in the first half.

Even as Legette-Jack was screaming from the sidelines for her players to make a change, Lewis got another offensive board and scored again, increasing Syraucse’s lead to 15 points. But Lewis wasn’t alone with her success inside.

When backup forward Saniaa Wilson entered the contest in the second quarter, she too dominated the paint. Saniaa collected her first rebound of the game in the final four minutes of the first half. Hyman threw a cross-court pass to Fair, who pulled up for a 3-pointer. Saniaa collected the miss and even got her own miss on a subsequent layup attempt. But she couldn’t make the shot on the second time either.

But later in the quarter on back-to-back possessions, Saniaa got back-to-back layups, eventually finishing tied with the most points on the team with 13.

In the last three minutes of the fourth quarter, Saniaa continued to thrive inside, recording two layups, one of them after collecting an offensive board. Her play helped Syracuse increase its lead to 45-23 by halftime. The Orange were in full control against the Seahawks, so in the second half, Fair and Hyman started to easily move past Wagner’s defenders.

After Nwabudu made the jumper from the right side, Fair came back down and nailed her first 3-pointer of the afternoon to make the score 58-35. Nearly two minutes later, Fair knocked another shot from beyond the arc. Fair used her quick dribbling again to create some space, opening up the floor for Strong to record a team-best five points in the third quarter.

But Strong’s performance was already garbage time. The Orange had yet again pulled away after the lead ballooned to over 20 points at the end of the first half. The Syracuse bench was clapping and cheering for the win, but it had already won the game by halftime. The only thing worth getting excited about for the Orange was when bench player Ava Irvin came into the game in the fourth quarter and knocked down a jumper to make the score 77-50.