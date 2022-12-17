Sean Tucker declares for NFL draft, opts out of Pinstripe Bowl

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft. He is also opting out of the Pinstripe Bowl versus Minnesota on Dec. 29. After three seasons with Syracuse, Tucker, a record-setting running back who totaled 1,000 rushing yards in both 2021 and 2022, is a top-five running back in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tucker burst onto the scene in his first season with Syracuse, finishing 2020 with 626 rushing yards and four touchdowns despite playing in just nine games. He started the season as the Orange’s third-string running back, but injuries thrusted him into a starting role by the end of the season. Then in 2021, Tucker ran for 1,496 yards, 12 touchdowns and found the end zone in eight games. After the season, he was named to the first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and earned All American honors.

He set the record for rushing yards in a single season and finished his career with the Orange with the third-most career rushing yards in program history. In 2022, despite questions of under-utilizing him and amidst a five-game losing streak that saw Syracuse dip from 6-0 to 6-5, he ran for 1,060 yards and two touchdowns, adding in another 254 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Tucker dealt with a few injuries throughout the season and saw backup LeQuint Allen take over at points in the last few games. But he still ran for over 100 yards in each of the last two games this season, receiving 16 and 21 carries in those games, respectively.