Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s final nonconference opponent UAlbany

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

On Sunday, Syracuse hosted Wake Forest for its first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season, seeking to remain undefeated in the JMA Wireless Dome.

After three quarters where the teams would only be separated by a point, it came down to the final few minutes to determine who’d prevail. After several lead changes, Dyaisha Fair took WFU’s Kaia Harrison one-on-one. Driving down the left side of the lane, she scored the layup while being fouled, making the ensuing free-throw for the three-point play.

It was the turning point in the quarter, where Syracuse developed a 55-53 lead. Behind clutch free-throw shooting, SU closed the game out, handing the Demon Deacons their second conference loss with a 67-58 win.

The Orange will host Albany on Tuesday, the final nonconference opponent of the season. It will also be the last game before a nine-day holiday break. Here’s everything to know about Albany (6-7, 0-0 America East).

All time series

Syracuse leads 5-0.

Last time they played

In 2019, Syracuse hosted the Great Danes, seeking a 3-0 start to the season. After being tied at 16 entering the second quarter, Syracuse began to pull away as it outscored Albany by 10 in both the second and fourth quarters. The Orange cruised to a 75-53 win, the final win of a three-game winning streak as Syracuse fell to then-No. 1 Oregon in its next game.

Ten different Syracuse players scored, led by Kiara Lewis’ 17 and Emily Engstler’s 14. Syracuse was consistent in shooting, averaging above 40% from the field in each period. The Orange also dominated offensively in the paint, producing 38 points compared to the Great Danes’ 20. SU also had more than double the offensive rebounds than Albany did.

The Great Danes had just one double-digit scorer as Kyara Frames notched 12. The defeat came in the middle of a five-game losing streak after Albany beat Columbia to begin the season. They finished 9-21 on the year while Syracuse finished 16-15 before the pandemic canceled postseason play.

The Great Danes report

Albany has had an up-and-down start to the season, sitting just below .500. It started the year on a three-game winning streak, picking up wins against Merrimack, Siena and Navy, before losing four-straight across Thanksgiving week. Since then, the Great Danes haven’t won or lost more than one consecutive game, though Syracuse can hand it its second-straight defeat after Albany fell by 25 to No. 3 Ohio State.

The Great Danes are one of the lowest scoring teams in the country, averaging just above 55 points per game, a mark that ranks 310th in Division I, per Her Hoop Stats. They’re pretty average when it comes to shooting in any area of the floor.

Albany’s strength lies in the defense, where it holds opponents to just 57.7 points per game, which ranks 43th nationally, per Her Hoop Stats. However, against its two other Power Five opponents — Boston College and Ohio State — Albany gave up 74 and 82 points, respectively. Teams struggle shooting from deep against the Great Danes, who hold opponents to just 24.3% from 3, 20th best per Her Hoop Stats.

How Syracuse beats Albany

Syracuse has struggled from beyond the arc at times, going 3-of-20 in its last outing against Wake Forest. So, the Orange will often go inside, using their size advantage that they usually have against weaker opponents. Expect the same against Albany, whose tallest player is 6-foot-3.

From 2-point range, Syracuse ranks in the top third in D-I, shooting at a 47.4% clip. And on the glass, it averages nearly 16 offensive rebounds per game, which should translate into easy second-chance opportunities for SU’s frontcourt. Against the Demon Deacons on Sunday, The Orange recorded 16 second chance points.

Stat to know: 63.2

Syracuse loves to play fast — head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has made it clear that her team prefers to control the pace. On Tuesday, it will play the team with the slowest pace in the country. Per 40 minutes, Albany and its opponents average 63.2 possessions per game each, ranking 361st — the lowest in D-I, per Her Hoop Stats. Syracuse and its opponents average 77.6 each. If the Orange can get out in transition and score fast-break points, the Great Danes will be placed in an uncomfortable situation.

Player to watch: Helene Haegerstrand, forward, No. 21

A season ago, Helene Haegerstrand earned American East All-Conference first-team honors. This season, after missing the team’s first four games, she has scored in double-digits in all games except for two and has started 8-of-9 games she’s played in. Haegerstrand is averaging 13.2 points per game with a season-high 21 coming in the Great Danes’ most recent loss to Ohio State. Her performance against the Buckeyes helped her earn American East Player of the Week.