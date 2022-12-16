Notre Dame transfer cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Jayden Bellamy, a transfer cornerback from Notre Dame, announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday. He will have four years of eligibility.

Bellamy spent this season at ND, where he didn’t appear in any games. A Bergen Catholic High School (N.J.) product, Bellamy was a three-star recruit and the sixth-best player in New Jersey, per 247Sports. Bellamy was a high school teammate of Jaeden Gould, who transferred to Syracuse from Nebraska earlier in the week.

At Bergen Catholic, Bellamy was a two-time All-State defensive selection, and notched four interceptions, 27 tackles and a touchdown his senior year, when Bergen Catholic finished 12-0 and won a state title. Bellamy had 20 offers out of high school, per 247Sports, including one from Syracuse.

SU’s interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe has spent time recruiting in the northern part of New Jersey over the last year, particularly Bergen County, and has developed a close relationship with Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile.

Bellamy’s father, Jay, had a 13-year NFL career as a safety, playing for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

Syracuse has now added four players through the transfer portal, and has lost nine, including cornerback Duce Chestnut. Fellow CB Garrett Williams announced his decision to enter the NFL draft on Thursday. Bellamy and Gould won’t be eligible to play in SU’s Pinstripe Bowl game against Minnesota on Dec. 29.