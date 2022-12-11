Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s national championship opponent Indiana

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

No. 3-seeded Syracuse has now advanced to its first-ever national championship game, defeating Creighton 3-2 in a thrilling back-and-forth game on Friday. It will face Indiana, who defeated Pitt in the second semifinal.

Creighton brought an explosive offensive, spearheaded by the nation’s leading goal-scorer Duncan McGuire. It even required a tactical change from SU head coach Ian McIntyre, who brought in Jackson Glenn in the first half to provide a fourth option to the backline.

Syracuse jumped out a 1-0 lead late in the first half off a set piece. Curt Calov delivered a corner from the left side, but Bluejay keeper Paul Kruse bobbled it and coughed it up right in front of Christian Curti. Curti tapped it in from a couple yards out.

But minutes into the second half, McGuire responded for Creighton, receiving an over-the-top through ball from Callum Watson. McGuire shielded Abdi Salim, poking it with his left foot. Syracuse answered back 91 seconds later when Nathan Opoku slotted in a goal with an assist from Jeorgio Kocevski. Creighton eventually leveled in the 64th minute when Alfie Pope poked in the ball from a couple yards out after a deep throw-in acted like a set piece.

With the score a 2-2, it was only fitting Levonte Johnson scored his nation-best eighth game-winning goal in the 86th minute. Opoku won the ball on the right side of the box and after Johnson cut towards the penalty box, then back to the goal line, Opoku slipped in a cross, where Johnson tapped it in. Despite several Creighton chances in the waning minutes, Syracuse advanced to face Indiana.

Here’s everything you need to know about No. 13-seeded Indiana Hoosiers:

The last time the two played:

Monday’s national championship will be the first time the teams have ever played each other.

The Hoosiers report:

In its 2022 NCAA Tournament run, Indiana has yet to concede a goal, playing against teams such as Marshall, UNC Greensboro and Saint Louis in its path. The Hoosiers last conceded a goal in the Big Ten Championship, where it fell to Rutgers 3-1.

Indiana started its season slowly, falling on the road to then-No. 1 Clemson in the season opener before tying Portland in its second game of the season. But it started to roll following two ranked wins against Akron and Butler. In conference play, the Hoosiers went 3-1-4, including a 4-2 win against then-No. 25 Penn State

Statistically, Indiana doesn’t have the highest scoring offense like Creighton did as it only averages 1.74 goals per game, which ranks 50th nationally. Syracuse ranks 38th with 1.87 goals per game. Its defense ranks 72nd in the country, having a goals against average of 1.174, though the Hoosier defense has improved significantly since the tournament began.

The program is one of the most successful in history with eight previous national titles. It last made the national championship game two seasons ago when the Hoosiers fell to Marshall in overtime, falling 1-0.

How Syracuse beats Indiana:

It’ll be a much different game than it was against Creighton. Syracuse can likely utilize the 3-5-2 formation without having to make too many adjustments. Syracuse simply needs to generate more scoring chances and maintain possession in Indiana’s own defensive half.

Friday’s game could’ve gone in the other direction if it wasn’t for some key saves by Russell Shealy, who was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament’s most valuable player. The Orange don’t concede many goals, having the fourth-best goals against average in the country. The Bluejays two-goal outing was just one of few games SU conceded multiple goals.

If Syracuse can develop its play on the wings with Giona Leibold on the left and Noah Singelmann on the right by using Kocevski centrally, the Orange should be able to create chances. Plus, like it has defeated many opponents this year, taking advantage on the counter attack could be a difference maker.

Stat to know: 8.96 fouls per game

Set-piece opportunities are prime for Syracuse to take advantage and the lead in this game, but Indiana is statistically pretty disciplined, committing only 8.96 fouls per game. Should this be seen in Monday’s game, don’t expect Syraucse to have too many free kick set pieces. The Orange on the other hand are 201st out of 203 Division I teams in how many fouls they commit. SU averages 15.35 fouls per game, and gave up a couple free-kicks outside the box against Creighton on Friday.

Player to watch: Ryan Wittenbrink, forward, No. 18

Wittenbrink is Indiana’s best forward as he’s registered 10 goals and nine assists this season. He added a goal in the semifinal win over Pittsburgh. Indiana will likely rely on him to get the ball into the back of the net against Syracuse, in addition to him creating plays for other teammates. Since the Big Ten Championship game against Rutgers, he’s notched 16 shots.