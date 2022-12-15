Levonte Johnson named finalist for MAC Hermann trophy

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson was named one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann trophy, the highest individual honor in collegiate soccer. He joins Creighton’s Duncan McGuire and Duke’s Peter Stroud. Johnson is the program’s second finalist for the honor as MLS goalkeeper Alex Bono was named one in 2014.

Johnson, from Brampton, Canada, transferred into Syracuse after spending last season at Seattle. SU was his fourth school in as many years. The senior forward recorded 28 points with 11 goals and six assists. His 11 goals tied the team-high with Nathan Opoku. He scored a nation-best eight game-winning goals, including one in the 86th minute against Creighton to send Syracuse to the national championship, which it won in penalty kicks against Indiana.

In the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against North Carolina, goalkeeper Russell Shealy started the counter attack with a quick punt, which ended up in the feet of Johnson. Johnson went one-on-one, scoring the lone goal in the 83rd minute. Against Penn in the NCAA Tournament second-round, he gave SU a 2-1 lead in overtime.

Johnson was named a United Soccer Coaches first-team All-American, the first time since Miles Robinson in 2016 that an SU player was named to the first team. He also was named to the All-ACC first team.

The winner for the MAC Hermann trophy will be announced on Jan. 6, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri.