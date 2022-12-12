Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week, picking up the first conference award for a Syracuse player this season.

After setting a career-high 20 points against St. John’s on Nov. 22, Mintz recorded a combined 25 points in three straight games — Jim Boeheim said all freshmen slip at some point. He got back into his stride against Oakland and said postgame that he understood his role as a facilitator with the likes of Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard III on the team, who both notched 18 points. Mintz finished with 10 points and five assists against the Grizzlies.

In Syracuse’s 83-64 win over Georgetown, Mintz recorded his first career double-double, scoring 16 points and tallying 10 assists, which is tied for the most by an ACC player this season.

“He really played like a point guard tonight,” Boeheim said. “He can score if you need him to score, but he made some really good passes too.”

Against the Hoyas, Mintz reached double-digit points for the seventh time this season. Mintz also finished 10-for-11 from the charity stripe as well.

“I think things are just coming together for me, just knowing what reads to make on how to pick apart a defense,” Mintz said.