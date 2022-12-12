Alabama’s Braylen Ingraham commits to SU, freshman Jeremiah Wilson enters portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced his commitment to Syracuse Monday afternoon. The redshirt junior, who entered the transfer portal on Sept. 22, was not with the Crimson Tide this fall and did not see any game action in 2021. He appeared in two games in both 2019 and 2020, finishing his three seasons at Alabama with five total tackles.

Ingraham was originally a four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who chose the Crimson Tide over 26 other offers. He was the No. 11 strongside defensive end out of the 2019 class and the No. 19 overall athlete in Florida. Ingraham, who adds experience to a unit that saw key injuries and whose inexperience was tested throughout the season, was most recently listed at 6-foot-4 and 298 lbs. He becomes the fourth four-star recruit on SU’s roster and will look to slide into Steve Linton’s role, who entered the transfer portal last week.

Monday morning, SU freshman corner Jeremiah Wilson announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal, making him the third 2022 contributor for the Orange to enter the portal. Courtney Jackson and Linton already announced their decisions. The true freshman played 158 snaps at corner in his sole season with SU, garnering 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass break up. He was graded out by Pro Football Focus at 63.3%.

He got time in place of Garrett Williams, who went down midway through the season with a torn ACL, and might have slid in alongside Isaiah Johnson at cornerback. The Orange now have seven former players in the transfer portal, with Wilson being the first to transfer since both offensive coordinator Robert Anae and defensive coordinator Tony White took the same job at different schools.