Syracuse adds 20 players on 1st day of Early National Signing Day

Syracuse wrapped up its Early National Signing Day by adding a total of 15 high school recruits and junior college transfers as well as five Division I transfers. Most of the signees had already verbally committed to the Orange, but linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse announced their commitments to Syracuse on Wednesday.

SU is still without its top-two high school recruits — Vincent Carroll-Jackson and LaNorris Sellers. Carroll-Jackson, a three-star defensive lineman from Pennsylvania, flipped his commitment to Nebraska, while Sellers is expected to announce his decision on Friday, though South Carolina has emerged as a late favorite to land the South Carolina quarterback.

The 2023 recruiting class is head coach Dino Babers’ seventh official class with Syracuse. It currently ranks as the worst recruiting class in the ACC and between No. 73 and No. 89 nationally. College football’s early signing period lasts until Friday. As it stands today, this is the lowest-ranked recruiting class for the Orange since 2013, according to 247Sports. The class was put together by Scott Shafer, who took over for Doug Marrone after his surprising move to the Buffalo Bills.

But when Babers took the stage on Wednesday, he said that he was excited about the incoming class, noting that the Orange added the most signees from New York State since arriving at SU. “This is a fabulous class. This is the state of New York showing off,” Babers said. “Nine recruits are from the state of New York or a state that connects to New York.

Babers also said that Syracuse wanted to “load up” on linemen. The Orange have already lost defensive ends Steve Linton and Josh Hough to the transfer portal, but added a few transfers, including Brayden Ingraham (Alabama) and Jaeden Gould (Nebraska). They will also be losing Matthew Bergeron to the NFL Draft, starting center Carlos Vettorello and Dakota Davis. Syracuse added a total of 10 linemen, five on each side of the ball.

“We wanted to load up. We wanted to change our bodies and change some of these seats to a double-wide in this theater,” Babers said.

Syracuse also added former Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse on Wednesday, who finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference in net punting yards. He will look to compete with rising sophomore Max Von Marburg and James Williams for the starting role on a unit that finished 120th nationally in net punting.

Here is the complete list of Orange additions from the first day of the early signing period:

Jack Stonehouse, punter, Missouri

Trevion Mack, offensive lineman, Irondale High School (Minnesota)

J’Onre Reed, offensive lineman, Hutchinson Community College (Texas)

Lysander Moeolo, offensive lineman, Navarro College (Texas)

Joe More, offensive lineman, Richmond

Jayden Bass, offensive lineman, Springfield Central High School (Massachusetts)

Josiah Jeffrey, linebacker, Greenwood High School (South Carolina)

Lonnie Rice, linebacker, Lackawanna Community College (Pennsylvania)

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, linebacker, Iona Prep Upper School (New York)

Jayden Bellamy, cornerback, Notre Dame

Jaeden Gould, defensive back, Nebraska

David Omopariola, defensive lineman, Woodlawn High School (Maryland)

Braylen Ingraham, defensive lineman, Alabama

Ty Gordon, defensive lineman, Battlefield High School (Virginia)

Jalil Smith, defensive lineman, Abraham Lincoln High School (New York)

Rashard Perry, defensive lineman, Bennett High School (New York)

Ike Daniels, running back, Mountain View High School (Virginia)

Muwaffaq Parkman, running back, Hillside High School (New Jersey)

Bryce Cohoon, wide receiver, Maize High School (Kansas)

David Clement, tight end, Christian Brothers Academy (New York)