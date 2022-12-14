Duce Chestnut enters transfer portal, Syracuse lands Nebraska cornerback Jaeden Gould

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut announced via Twitter Tuesday that he’s entered the transfer portal.

Chestnut was a two-year starter for the Orange, earning freshman All-American honors and finishing second in voting for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. As a freshman Chestnut recorded 43 total tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections. This season, Chestnut notched 40 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections. He started alongside Garrett Williams at cornerback in both seasons.

The decision comes five days after defensive coordinator Tony White departed for Nebraska, and Chestnut cryptically tweeted out “time will tell.”

The sophomore was Syracuse’s top recruit in the class of 2021, per 247Sports. Alijah Clark’s close relationship with Chestnut from their time at Camden High School (N.J.) was a key reason in Clark’s transfer from Rutgers to SU last offseason.

Chestnut is the ninth SU player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Syracuse already lost freshman defensive back Jeremiah Wilson to the portal on Monday, and freshman offensive lineman Chad Schuster Tuesday. Schuster was a three-star recruit who didn’t see any game action in 2021.

Syracuse did land a young cornerback to potentially help alleviate the effects of losing Chestnut and Wilson, though. Freshman Jaeden Gould announced his transfer to SU from Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon. Gould played in one game this season against Oklahoma and has four years of eligibility remaining. He was a four-star recruit out of Bergen Catholic High School (N.J.), ranked No. 3 in the state by 247Sports. Gould also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame USC, Penn State and Syracuse out of high school, among other schools. He’s the third player the Orange have added in the portal after Richmond offensive lineman Joe More and Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingrhaam announced their commitments.

Gould’s defensive coordinator next year is still unknown, though, but SU is reportedly considering Rocky Long for its defensive coordinator vacancy, per ESPN, looking to maintain the 3-3-5 system that White ran. Long is considered one of the founders of the defense, running it as a coordinator at Oregon State and UCLA before head coaching stints at New Mexico and San Diego State. Long met with head coach Dino Babers in 2020, though it’s unclear if he was a candidate or not. Syracuse ended up hiring White. Monroe, currently the Orange’s safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is currently serving as interim defensive coordinator, per SU’s website.