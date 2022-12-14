Syracuse cornerback Jeremiah Wilson withdraws name from transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Monday morning, Syracuse freshman corner Jeremiah Wilson announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal, making him the third 2022 contributor for the Orange to enter the portal. Two days after his decision, he withdrew his name from the portal and returned to the Orange, according to a source within the program that told syracuse.com.

The news of Wilson’s return came less than a day after former four-star recruit Duce Chestnut entered his name into the transfer portal and former Nebraska cornerback Jaeden Gould signed with Syracuse. Chad Schuster, a three-star offensive lineman who didn’t see action in 2022 also entered the transfer portal.

Wilson played 158 snaps at corner as a true freshman with SU, garnering 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass break up. He was graded out by Pro Football Focus at 63.3%.

He saw time in place of Garrett Williams, who went down midway through the season with a torn ACL and could slide in alongside Isaiah Johnson at cornerback in a starting role next season. Now without Chestnut, Wilson looks to have a starting role for a unit that is likely also losing Garrett Williams to the NFL draft.