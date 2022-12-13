‘Unicorn’: Syracuse commit Alyssa Latham says she can do anything on the court

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Alyssa Latham subbed into the game late. Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School found itself playing injured and from behind, looking to Latham for some offense. She drew a foul and made two free throws to send the game to overtime, and then another two to win the game, advancing the Lady Vikings to the Super Sectionals.

“That really started my career,” Latham said. “As a freshman, I didn’t want that pressure so early, but now I’m grateful I had the opportunity.”

Those clutch free throws sparked an illustrious high school career with Homewood-Flossmoor, where Latham would become a four-star recruit and the No. 68 player in her class. Latham is committed to the Syracuse women’s basketball program for next season, choosing the Orange over Pittsburgh and Northwestern.

Head coach Tony Smith brought Latham up to varsity as a freshman, where she averaged 9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Latham’s older sister played for Smith and Latham wanted to follow in her footsteps, creating a training regiment with her father in sixth grade, after deciding to take basketball more seriously.

“I remember seeing her in 6th grade at one of our camps,” Smith said. “She had a great motor and always found a way to get her hands on the ball. By the time she was in high school, she had shot up in height, making her skills even better.”

Latham said she often trained with her father, doing bear crawls and pushups on the grass. It made her a much better player, she said. On the court, the forward can do all things. Smith describes her as a long, athletic player. When called upon in her freshman year, she made a larger defensive and rebounding impact than she did scoring. But as her career went on, she learned to contribute to all aspects of the game.

Stephanie Zaso | Design Editor

During her 16U AAU season, the team tasked her with bringing the ball up the court like a point guard but also playing down low like a forward because of her size. Latham described her playstyle as a “unicorn” because she can influence the game in many different ways.

“I can do it all,” Latham said. “You want me to post up? I can do that. You want me to handle the ball? I can do that. You want me to guard a big? I can do that too. You want me to guard a guard? I can do that too.”

Latham said she became a more physical player and a better defender as she continued to grow, developing the strength to compete against better players.

Despite numerous offers, she settled with Syracuse, saying the head coach Felisha Legette-Jack was “welcoming” from the start and how the program stands for not just basketball, but academics. Latham will study at Syracuse University’s School of Architecture, which also played a role in her decision.

“The ball will stop bouncing one day,” Latham said. “The architecture program is challenging but I will have the support to get through it.”

Smith said he believes Latham will continue to thrive and be a presence on the court. Latham will join Syracuse next season, currently averaging 20.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks per game. Latham said she wants to end her high school career with a “bang” by winning a state title.

“I’m super excited for next year,” Latham said. “I was super excited to sign and I’m ready to go wear some orange next year.”