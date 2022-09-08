Syracuse falls in 4 sets against Army

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With Army leading two sets to one in the fourth game, Syracuse’s Alyssa Bert served the ball needing a point to keep the match going. While SU had a five-point run in the set, the Black Knights had six multi-points runs in the game. With the score 24-21, Bert fired the ball over the net, which was controlled by Savannah Bray, who tapped it to Sayler Butters. Butters sent a lob pass to Mackenzie Lynch, who slammed the ball home, falling out of the reach of the diving Bert. the failure to keep the point alive cemented the Orange’s third loss in four games.

It took a couple sets for Syracuse (3-4) to finally get a rhythm against Army (3-5) who played tough defense throughout the match. The Syracuse fell behind after it dropped the first two sets. While the victorious third set was promising, the Orange struggled to find the momentum they had gained in the fourth set.

“I think some little of the little things add up over time, and those are things we need to focus on,” Ganesharatnam said. “In general, I think we could have done a better job in our movements between the touches and our preparation could be better. Transition work needed to be a little faster, a little cleaner as well.”

While the SU lost the first sets but the Orange failed to close out well with Army capitalizing on their mistakes. After falling down 20-16 in the first Viktoriia Lockmanchuk recorded an ace, initiating Syracuse’s five-point run to give it the lead. But from there, the Black Knights took five of the next six points, giving them a one set advantage.

In the second set, the Orange found themselves leading 15-13. But Riley Hoffman committed a serivce error to give the serve right back to the Black Knights. Following this error, Army won the next 10 of 14 from Syracuse. While Orange ended up having fewer total errors than the Black Knights, they conversely had twice as many service errors.

“I think the first two sets we just had too many errors,” SU head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam said. “We need to minimize those errors…that’s the next step in our progression.”

Ganesharatnam and his coachings staff told the players to “relax” before the third set. The Orange were able to minimize their mistakes and were more aggressive with their serves. Instead of errors, three of the six aces on the night for Syracuse came in the third frame. The Orange wasted no time, taking nine of the first 10 points in the set. Shemanova had consecutive aces and a kill. Army never threatened to make a comeback as Syracuse maintained a double digit lead for most of the set. During the rest of the set, Shemanova and Lohkmanchuk combined for six more kills in the set.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Raina Hughes notched a kill and a block on Army’s Julia Johnson. While Hughes is listed on the roster as a right side hitter, she played a position she hadn’t in her time at Syracuse.

“She played as a middle (blocker), which she played before but she hadn’t played middle this season. So that was a great adjustment,” Shemanova said.

In the fourth set, Syracuse dug themselves a hole early, falling behind 6-2, but they were able to make it 9-9 later on. Army followed that up with four straight points giving them a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the match. Still, the Orange’s top hitters were keeping them in the the set. Lohkmanchuk sent a hard kill past the Black Knights off of an assist from Lauren Woodford. But Lohkmanchuk’s four kills in the set weren’t enough as SU dropped the final set 25-22.

“I felt like we were a little tight, we were overthinking things a little bit,” Ganesharatam said. “Maybe it was because it was the first home game, there was big anticipation for us, for the entire department.”