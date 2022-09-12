SU drops 3 spots in U.S. News’ college rankings, climbs up Forbes rankings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University fell three spots in this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings, dropping from 59th to 62nd place. On Forbes’ rankings, SU moved from 133th to 102nd place over the last year.

The two publications also broke down their overall rankings into specific categories.

U.S. News calculated its overall ranking, which they released on Sept. 12, using nine factors: graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, alumni giving rate and graduate indebtedness.

SU’s highest rankings for U.S. News were in the categories of “Study Abroad” and “Learning Communities.” SU placed 9th in both categories, tying with Arcadia University and Michigan State University for their study abroad programs and Spelman College, Miami University, Georgia State University and Dartmouth College for learning communities.

One of SU’s lowest rankings in U.S. News was in the school’s ability to aid in social mobility, with the university placing 197th.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

Forbes calculated the social mobility ranking using the performance and graduation rates of Pell Grant recipients. SU shared the placement with 11 other colleges and universities, including Columbia University and Oregon State University.

Just 17% of SU students were awarded Pell Grants in the 2020-21 academic year, according to U.S. News.

U.S. News also publicly reported data used in their methodology related to SU. According to the publication, the university’s six-year graduation rate is 83%. Along with that, the majority of classes at SU have less than 20 students, with only 9% having more than 50.

Forbes’ rankings were calculated with seven variables: alumni salary, debt, graduation rate, presence on Forbes American Leaders List, student return-on-investment, retention rate and academic success.

While Forbes listed SU outside the top 100 rankings, the university scored higher in certain categories, like U.S. News. The publication listed SU as the 61st best private college in the country and 45th overall in the Northeast.

Along with the ranking, Forbes provided data that contributed to their rankings. Forbes found that at SU, the average grant aid is $25,864 and that students graduate with, on average, $10,703 in debt. Ten years after graduating, SU students have a median salary of $119,400, according to Forbes.

Forbes also published data regarding the demographics of SU. According to the publication, SU is 54.5% white, 12.2% “non-resident alien” and 11.1% “Hispanic/Latino.” Only 7.7% of the university is Black and 7% is Asian.

The publication also found that the university is split between full and part time students. Full-time students make up 51% of the school’s population, while 49% are part-time.

Forbes also wrote SU is known for its “vibrant academics and athletics.”