Authorities find no credible threat from Warehouse fire poster

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety, the Syracuse Police Department and the FBI determined that a poster seen at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday afternoon posed no threat.

The poster was a part of a class assignment but was not meant to be posted publicly, the university said in a press release. SU referred the student responsible to the Office of Community Standards.

“While the poster alarmed the members of our community who saw it, based on the investigation and evaluation by the Threat Assessment Team, we can assure you there was never an actual threat of physical violence,” the release continued.

The poster contained an image of the Warehouse on fire with “I AM GOING TO BURN DOWN THE WAREHOUSE,” printed in large type above it, according to an image of the poster obtained by The Daily Orange. In smaller type at the bottom of the page, the poster read, “I HAVE HIDDEN 38 GALLONS OF GASOLINE ON THE 5TH FLOOR.”

The poster also gave the warehouse’s address and listed Friday, Sep. 9 at 10:27 p.m. as the time of the act.

“We appreciate the vigilance of our community members who spotted this sign and took quick action to notify the proper authorities,” the release read.

The release also urged students to continue speaking up when they see things that give them concern for the community’s safety by bringing them to the attention of DPS, professors, classmates, or the head of a school or college.