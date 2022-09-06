Field Hockey

Syracuse rises to No. 7 in latest NFHCA poll

Jacob Halsema | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse moved up three spots in the most NFHCA poll after starting the season at No. 10.

By Jason MazerStaff Writer

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After continuing its undefeated start to the season with a 6-2 win over Columbia on Sunday, Syracuse moved to No. 7 in the most recent National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) poll. The Orange rose up three spots after starting at No. 10 in the NFHCA’s preseason poll. 

In the first two games of the year, Syracuse outscored its opponents (Sacred Heart and Vermont) 11-0. The second week of the season opened up with a 5-0 SU win at Kent State. The Orange followed this up on Sunday, beating the Lions 6-2. Those two goals have been the only ones Syracuse has allowed so far.

Following two road matchups against ranked opponents (No. 17 Princeton and No. 25 Monmouth), SU opens up Atlantic Coast Conference play against No. 16 Duke on Sept. 16. The ACC has three other teams in the top 10 including No. 2 UNC (4-0), No. 5 Louisville (4-0) and No. 9 Virginia (3-1). Within the top 20, the conference also has the 16th-ranked Blue Devils (2-2), No. 18 Wake Forest (1-2) and No. 20 Boston College (1-3).

membership_button_new-10









Top Stories

Personal Essay

Don't give up the fight for reproductive rights, there are others standing with you

Make no mistake, this decision is specifically about control and limiting the rights of individuals. However, it’s also about so much more than that. When one federal right is stripped away from people, who is to say what’s next on the chopping block? The impact of this decision has caused genuine trauma for folks, causing feelings of pain, isolation and panic. Read more »