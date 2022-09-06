Syracuse rises to No. 7 in latest NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After continuing its undefeated start to the season with a 6-2 win over Columbia on Sunday, Syracuse moved to No. 7 in the most recent National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) poll. The Orange rose up three spots after starting at No. 10 in the NFHCA’s preseason poll.

In the first two games of the year, Syracuse outscored its opponents (Sacred Heart and Vermont) 11-0. The second week of the season opened up with a 5-0 SU win at Kent State. The Orange followed this up on Sunday, beating the Lions 6-2. Those two goals have been the only ones Syracuse has allowed so far.

Following two road matchups against ranked opponents (No. 17 Princeton and No. 25 Monmouth), SU opens up Atlantic Coast Conference play against No. 16 Duke on Sept. 16. The ACC has three other teams in the top 10 including No. 2 UNC (4-0), No. 5 Louisville (4-0) and No. 9 Virginia (3-1). Within the top 20, the conference also has the 16th-ranked Blue Devils (2-2), No. 18 Wake Forest (1-2) and No. 20 Boston College (1-3).