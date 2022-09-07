SU moves down to No. 24 after Vermont tie, UConn win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s soccer moved from No. 15 to No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings after a 1-1 tie against Vermont on Sept. 2 and a 5-0 win over UConn on Sept. 5.

Syracuse was unranked in the preseason, but shot up to No. 15 after a 2-0 win over Iona and a 1-0 win over then-No. 21 Penn St. in the first week of the season. It was the first time the Orange earned a top 25 ranking since October 2018.

Against Vermont, Syracuse went up 1-0 in the 10th minute, but struggled to the tune of just seven shots, its fewest since Sept. 3, 2021, against Georgetown. Both teams registered just one shot on target.

In Storrs, Connecticut, Syracuse scored three times in the span of 16 first-half minutes to run away with its largest-ever margin of victory against the Huskies. The Orange scored twice in the second half to seal the win.

Nathan Opoku has a goal or an assist (two of each) in each of Syracuse’s matches. Opoku assisted on fellow forward Levonte Johnson’s lone goal of the season and both of Johnson’s assists have been to Opoku.

Christian Curti was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 30 after leading the defense to two clean sheets. After evenly splitting time with Lucas Daunhauer last season, Russell Shealy has started three of Syracuse’s four matches. Syracuse’s defense has allowed just one goal in its first four matches, its best mark to start the season since 2014.