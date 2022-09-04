The next day: Despite doubts, SU’s defense showed up against Malik Cunningham

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The last few game plans against Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham didn’t work. Last year, Cunningham torched Syracuse with four passing and one rushing touchdown en route to a 41-3 bludgeoning. While Cunningham threw two interceptions in 2020’s matchup, he also scored one touchdown from the air and one on the ground. Built up by the return of Tiyon Evans and with the help of a dominant offensive line, Cunningham had copious amounts of room to work in as a dual-threat quarterback.

Head coach Dino Babers wouldn’t publicly say what the new approach was, but whatever it was worked on Saturday night for Syracuse. Cunningham only threw one pass for over 10 yards in the first quarter and didn’t break off a scramble run for more than two yards until a no-huddle 2nd and 15. Even then, Cunningham only managed eight yards on the ground before getting squashed between Marlowe Wax and Steve Linton.

“We’re just really proud of being the mob and being who we are,” Garrett Williams said.

The mob showed out against Louisville, from interceptions to swatted passes, ensuring Cunningham never gained enough freedom to make an impact. By the second half, it was clear that Syracuse had ruined Cunningham’s and Cardinals’ head coach Scott Satterfield’s plan. Forcing Cunningham, who’s still a raw passer, to throw ended with two Orange interceptions, including one by Williams in a key moment.

With six minutes left in the first half, Syracuse’s defense executed a goal line stand that showed Cunningham was completely off his usual game. He did keep the ball on a run-pass option from the 10 yard line that brought the Cardinals to the two. But then Renato Brown jumped offsides, a result either of the creeping SU secondary or the deafening noise from the fans. Pushed back and forced to throw, Cunningham sat in the pocket for too long.

Louisville’s line held up for the most part against the Orange, at least in the early progressions of a play. But SU’s deep secondary forced Cunningham to frantically look across the field for an open man. Eventually, like on that 2nd and goal pass, someone like Caleb Okechukwu would break through and get to Cunningham. Syracuse only got three sacks, but forced plenty more errant throws from Cunningham, who hasn’t been used to bailing on plays against the Orange.

“We were really confident throughout the whole offseason going into today knowing that we have the guys to do what we wanted to do,” Williams said.

The 4th and 2 run-pass option that Cunningham kept himself turned the tides, burying Louisville despite being down just 17-7. Syracuse wasn’t chosen to win on the betting slip or by virtually all media. Babers had his fun clapping back at the lack of faith postgame, and rightfully so. The Orange’s secondary, one of the only established units with a plethora of returning talent, held its own.

The pass-centric offense and retooled offensive line looked good, but impressed in their first iteration. The Football Bowl Subdivision knew about Syracuse’s “mob,” and even without the flex linebacker Stefon Thompson in for most of the game, it ensured Louisville threw for less than 200 yards.

To end the third quarter, Louisville was driving as it crossed the 35 yard line. Cunningham clapped and dropped back as his receivers sprinted down field. The goal was to gain significant yardage and bring the Cardinals across midfield. Instead, Derek McDonald jumped the route, bringing the looping pass intended for Braden Smith across the middle down to the Louisville 12 yard line.

The game was won when…

Sean Tucker cut back after running a quick wheel route and shook off his first tackler. Then, with the help of three Syracuse blockers, Tucker sprinted to the right sideline and hugged the white turf as he scored a 55 yard touchdown. It only extended the lead to 10-0, but it was clear that the new offensive approach was working against a formidable ACC opponent in Syracuse’s home opener.

Quote of the night: Dino Babers on the win

“Marshall street better not close down.”

Babers said prior to the game that a week one win would mean more than usual. Syracuse won in front of a crowd of over 31,000, but not a sold out one. Babers has drawn criticism since failing to recreate the success from his 10-3 year, but started his seventh season off with a win against a team that has trounced SU in recent years.

Stat to know: 18 penalties

Syracuse’s 18 penalties set a new program record. Babers and Garrett Shrader both said after the game that Syracuse needs to clean up the penalties, and that they can’t happen against better teams. The Orange — specifically the offensive line — struggled with penalties throughout 2021, sometimes so much that it derailed drives and even games.

Syracuse had a string of false starts and one snap infraction from Carlos Vettorello. Babers attributed some of the false starts to the “window dressing” of motions that the Orange incorporated into the new offensive scheme.

Game ball: Derek McDonald

Stepping in for Thompson served as a tall task for the backup linebacker, but McDonald not only made his presence known as a formidable pass-stopper, but effectively ended any Louisville chance at coming back with his third-quarter interception. Losing the flexible option of Thompson could have spelled trouble for the Orange up the middle, but they instead locked down the pass and stuffed the box on runs.

Three final points:

Chris Elmore goes down

Elmore went down early in the first quarter and didn’t return. He was seen on the sidelines later in the game in regular clothing, but Babers wouldn’t address the outlook of Elmore’s injury. The seventh-year fullback was used throughout the first quarter as an extra blocker. On strongside runs, Elmore picked up the linebacker or corner running in for extra help.

He’s part of a now-experienced tight end group, one that includes Steven Mahar Jr. and Maxamillian Mang. But no one has had more experience out of the backfield as a blocker than Elmore.

Defensive line impresses in first outing

The most inexperienced group with Syracuse stood out. Players like Okechukwu and Linton, part of a completely renewed unit, had to face a star-studded offensive line in the season opener, rather than a non-conference or FCS opponent. Evans had the potential to break off multiple long runs and bury Syracuse, but he only found one good hole for a touchdown.

The defensive line was pushed around, but stood tall enough to hold Louisville to just 158 rushing yards.

Punting is finally a success

Babers fielded a question toward the end of the postgame press conference about special teams. The unit had two delays of game, but Babers said he was excited to finally see a punt go “more than four yards.” Max Von Marburg won the job away from James Williams in training camp and succeeded in his first game as the starter, pinning the Cardinals back numerous times within their own 20 and 30 yard lines.

Next up: UConn

The Huskies starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson went down with a season ending injury in their first game along with UConn’s top receiver. It just beat Central Connecticut State, but is still in transition as Jim Morra is in his first season as head coach. The former Big East rival has struggled since realignment placed Syracuse, Louisville and other programs in the ACC, leaving teams like UConn behind.

Zion Turner, now the starter as a true freshman, is also a dual-threat quarterback that had tremendous success in high school, leading St. Thomas Aquinas to a state championship in his senior season.