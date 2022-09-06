Sean Tucker, Marlowe Wax earn ACC weekly honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following Syracuse’s 31-7 opening win against Louisville, running back Sean Tucker earned Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week honors. Linebacker Marlowe Wax was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as well after leading the defense in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). Tucker moved into 14th place on Syracuse’s career rushing yards and could surpass Ernie Davis in 12th against UConn next week.

With a more balanced offensive approach, Tucker transitioned from a running back that the Orange relied on in the rush game into a formidable pass option in the flat. He grabbed a career-high six passes in the win, including a screen route in the first quarter that he took 55 yards for a touchdown. In addition, the junior had 100 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

“The key thing is to get involved with Tucker,” head coach Dino Babers said Saturday night. “I thought that the offense, Robert Anae, Garrett Shrader did a good job at that.”

Garrett Shrader looked at Tucker first on pass plays and tended to give way to him on run-pass options. Tucker executed the new mesh, rub and flat routes that Syracuse’s defense said were brand new as part of Anae and Jason Beck’s scheme.

Wax led the “mob” of the linebacker core that shut down Malik Cunningham, Louisville’s dual-threat quarterback that torched the Orange in the previous two matchups. His most notable play came on a 4th-and-2 during the second quarter, when the Cardinals broke into the red zone for the first time following a trick play.

Five defenders — led by Wax — collapsed on Cunningham as he dropped back and looked for an open man in the endzone. The sack, Syracuse’s third of the night, gave it the ball on the 6-yard line. Wax’s tackle total and tackle for loss numbers both tied for his career highs.

“The defense did an amazing job,” Babers said Saturday. “They really played a complete game.”