Dino Babers ‘enjoyed’ watching defensive film after Louisville win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Head coach Dino Babers “enjoyed” watching the Louisville game film over the last two days. There were some issues, like SU’s 18 penalties, that he said needed to be cleaned up. But the defense and the first installation of offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s balanced offense impressed Babers, who began his seventh season at the helm for Syracuse.

From what it will be like to play UConn for the first time in 10 years to expecting Matthew Bergeron to become an NFL lineman, Babers looked ahead at a “good” Huskies team. He said next week’s matchup is going to be tough for the Orange, who are coming off their first win against a formidable Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

While Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson went down with season-ending injuries against Louisville, players like Derek McDonald (one interception) and Devaughn Cooper (four receptions for 60 yards) stepped up en route to a 31-7 win against the Cardinals.

Elmore and Thompson out for season

Babers announced at the beginning of the press conference that fullback/tight end Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson would both be out for the rest of the season. They’ll both take medical redshirts. Both players went down during the first half, having to be helped off the field with two trainers. They returned to the sidelines later in the game and were seen on crutches.

Elmore was allowed to redshirt last year after missing the first three games due to an academic infraction and the last four games due to an injury. Babers said that he wasn’t exactly sure if Elmore would return for a seventh season given the extra year of eligibility.

Thompson looked to help out a younger defensive line as a flexible linebacker/defensive line player. He jumped up to 250 pounds and was planning on playing this season around 245, helping him as an edge rusher. “His run game is just as good as his pass protection,” Babers said.

Defensive masterpiece

Babers said one of his favorite plays to watch back was Garrett Williams’ goal line interception. UL receiver Dee Wiggins was wide open, but Cunningham threw a looping pass short. Just getting to see Williams “run a guy down” excited Babers over the last two days.

Even the defensive line, while young and inexperienced, gave Babers reason to believe Syracuse can mold them into a more talented group. “They were wrong, but they were wrong really actively and really fast,” Babers said. Caleb Okechukwu bursted through the Cardinals’ experienced offensive line on a 4th-and-2 play and threw Cunningham to the ground, ending a sequence Babers called “go-away football.”

The safeties could have been better against Louisville. Babers acknowledged that the position might be the hardest job in football, especially in this pass-heavy era. Safeties have to be part linebacker, which tends to force them into situations where they’re coming down to cover guys that are much bigger than them. Jason Simmons, who Babers said last week was going to be active, didn’t play against the Cardinals. Babers said he’s hoping to get Simmons back soon.

Spreading the wealth

Syracuse has a lot of rostered receivers. The issue is that no one has separated themselves enough to become the main option. Damien Alford, who impressed periodically throughout last season, didn’t record a reception Saturday night, and Courtney Jackson only had two receptions for 36 yards. Six different players recorded a reception, including Oronde Gadsden II, who’s listed as a tight end. He’s the first tight end since Aaron Hackett to record a receiving touchdown.

“If you’re out there and you’re eligible, we’d like to think that we can get you the ball,” Babers simply said. “If you’re decent enough with your hands, you have the ability to catch it.”

Babers said the offense will have to continue to do that until they find someone that “wants to make a difference.” Sean Tucker racked up the most receptions (6), many of which came on wheel or flat routes. But Cooper became a reliable slot receiving threat across the middle of the field throughout the game. Isaiah Jones also ran a deep post route seamlessly, allowing Shrader to throw for a 25 yard reception.

“(Anae) had a really good opening day,” Babers said. “There was a diverse pass game, … a difference between pass and run, and you could tell that the plan was well thought out.”