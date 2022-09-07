Julie Williamson will become 1st field hockey player to have jersey retired

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Julie Williamson will become the first Syracuse field hockey player to have their jersey retired on Oct. 9 during the Orange’s matchup against Cornell.

Williamson was a big part of Syracuse’s success in the 1990s. During her time at SU, Williamson led it to three straight Big East Championships from 1992 to 1994, including the Orange’s first Big East title in 1993. The team flourished around Williamson, winning over 70% of the games that she played in.

Williamson became Syracuse’s first three-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American and was also the 1994 Big East Player of the Year. When Williamson graduated, she was the all-time points leader for the program at SU. She’s currently seventh.

During her collegiate career, Williamson was a part of the US Women’s National Team in 1993 and was the first ever Syracuse woman selected for the squad. As a part of the USWNT, she scored her first international goal against France.

Overall, Williamson was a trailblazer for field hockey at SU. Williamson played a big part in growing the program and making SU a school to attend for the sport. Syracuse has become one of the premier schools to attend for field hockey as they are currently ranked 7th in the most recent national poll.

Williamson’s honor is part of a recent string of jersey retirements at Syracuse. Last year, SU retired the jerseys of new women’s basketball head coach and former player Felisha Legette-Jack, men’s lacrosse head coach and former player Gary Gait, women’s lacrosse player Katie Rowan Thomson as well as rower Anna Goodale.