Stefon Thompson, Chris Elmore expected to miss rest of season with injuries

Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore are both expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering injuries during the Orange’s 31-7 win over Louisville on Saturday night, head coach Dino Babers announced during his Monday press conference.

Elmore suffered what appeared to be a lower-leg injury after a short run by Sean Tucker. He came back to the sideline during the second half in street clothes with crutches and a brace on his left leg. The fullback missed four games last year with a thumb injury, allowing him to redshirt and return for a sixth season.

Babers expects both players to redshirt this season, though he was unsure how Elmore would be eligible for a seventh year, but a team spokesperson confirmed to 247 Sports’ Stephen Bailey that Elmore can apply for two medical hardship waivers (for last season and this season) if he wants, and if both are approved, he can return.

Elmore has started at fullback, tight end and offensive line over his career, and has appeared in 53 career games. He was typically one of the main blockers for Tucker, and a versatile weapon for Syracuse’s offense.

Thompson also left the game during the first half and returned in the second half on crutches. He started in all 12 games last season, finishing No. 2 on the team with 79 tackles and six sacks, and was a key member of Syracuse’s “mob” linebacking core. Thompson also started in seven games as a true freshman in 2020, finishing with 35 tackles, including 7.5 for loss.

Redshirt freshman Derek McDonald filled in for Thompson and recorded his first career interception against Louisville. McDonald played in just two games last season. It will be tougher for Babers to replace Elmore, but 6-foot-7, 262-pound tight end Max Mang will likely see increased playing time as a result of the injury. Primarily used as a blocker, Mang played in every game over the last two seasons, recording only one catch for 12 yards.