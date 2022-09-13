SA plans expansion of accessible, confidential STI testing for students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Student Association is planning on working with The Barnes Center at The Arch to expand the Get Yourself Tested Initiative, which provides students with free and confidential testing for sexually transmitted infections.

While testing was only offered at specific events in the past, the broadened initiative will provide services throughout the year for students looking to get tested.

“When you use STD testing at the Barnes Center it charges your bursar account… which can make your family very well aware of your sexual history, which is just a total invasion of privacy,” Speaker William Treloar said. “This is a completely anonymous way to do it for people who may not even have insurance or may not have the money to have it even charge their Bursar account.”

SA plans to vote on the GYT Initiative’s expansion at next week’s meeting. As of Sept. 12, the Barnes Center will not be hosting a GYT clinic for the rest of the month.

SA President David Bruen discussed the Academic Strategic Plan in his report, announcing he is currently working in conjunction with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and SU as a whole. The plan, which defines objectives for the university, was announced by SU leadership including Chancellor Kent Syverud and Provost Gretchen Ritter on Thursday.

Sustainability representatives Harrison Vogt and Ben Cavarra took the floor as well to discuss new initiatives to make campus more eco-friendly and increase student enthusiasm when it comes to sustainability efforts.

Treloar said that Vogt and Cavarra are good resources for students to reach out regarding eco-friendly initiatives on campus.

During the meeting, SA also discussed its grocery trolley program, which takes students to stores such as Walmart, Target and Wegmans free of charge. SA will be offering four shopping trips as the organization was limited due to the lack of available trolleys, though it has not yet announced dates.

“Getting to sustainable non-corner-store bought food is very difficult and meal plans are incredibly expensive,” Treloar said. “This is a remotely low impact service that we can provide to students to help them get nutritional food from real grocery stores.”

Other business:

SA plans to host a new event this fall, a harvest festival, on the field outside of the Women’s Building. The organization plans to include representatives from local apple orchards, field games, carnival games and a costume contest.

SA also announced an event titled “No Problem Too Small,” in which SA members will table on Einhorn Family Walk and listen to student concerns.

SA discussed its finances during the meeting, including public financing for the organization, purchases for Mental Health Awareness Week and food for the Board of Trustees’ Town Hall Event. During the meeting, SA funded the food for the town hall.

The association also re-elected Dylan France to its finance board.