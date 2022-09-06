Quirine Comans named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Tuesday, Syracuse’s Quirine Comans was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference. In her last two games, Comans has scored five goals, with three coming against Columbia in a 6-2 win and two against Kent State in a 5-0 victory.

After leading the team in points last year, Comans has the offensive focus for the seventh-ranked Orange in 2022. The Netherlands native leads the team in both goals (six) and points (15). The next closest player in points is Charlotte de Vries with nine.

Against the Lions, Comans started off as a facilitator, slivering through Columbia defenders before finding Lieke Leeggangers right in front of goal for SU’s second score of the day. Comans then took things into her own hands. Two minutes after her assists, she capitalized on an errant pass, stole the ball from a Columbia defender and slotted it in past the goalie, making the score 3-0 in the first quarter. In the third, Comans put herself in the perfect position to tap home two seperate crosses, adding her 5th and 6th goal of the year. Comans joins teammate Joy Haarman as the only two Syracuse players with hat tricks on the year.

With Comans six goals, No. 7 Syracuse has become the highest scoring offense in the country, averaging an NCAA-best 5.50 goals per game.