NY-22 primary candidates receive endorsements from officials, groups

Following Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams’s respective primary victories for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, party leaders have started to officially endorse the two candidates.

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul, who’s currently running to keep her position, and Lee Zeldin, the Republican party’s candidate for governor, have expressed support for their respective parties’ candidates in the NY-22 race.

On Aug. 31, over a week after the primary election, Hochul officially stated her endorsement for Conole in a press release, saying she was honored to do so.

“From his time in the Navy to his time at the Pentagon, Fran Conole had shown up and fought for New Yorkers and our nation,” she wrote in the release.

Conole said he is thrilled to have Hochul’s support, calling her a champion for “working families.” However, the Working Families Party, a prominent progressive bloc in New York state, has not endorsed Conole or any other candidate in the state’s 22nd Congressional District.

Zeldin has not officially endorsed Williams, but the pair did attend the New York State Fair in Syracuse together with Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee Alison Esposito and central New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

On the same day, Tenney retweeted photos of the group, saying that Republicans needed to vote to “#SaveOurState.”

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

Elise Stefanik, the Republican candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, officially endorsed Williams on Aug. 31, saying he has her full support.

“Brandon served our nation in the Navy & as an entrepreneur, he will fight for NY small businesses,” Stefanik wrote.

Stefanik, the third highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, created controversy for echoing the anti-immigrant “great replacement” theory in pieces of advertising in 2021.

Before Williams’ victory, Stefanik had endorsed his primary opponent Steve Wells.

Like Williams, Conole has also received support from a slew of local Democratic officials. In an announcement from the Conole campaign, two state senators — John Mannion and Rachel May — along with three assembly members — Pamela Hunter, Bill Magnarelli and Al Stirpe — announced their endorsement of Conole.

“Our state electeds have been crucial in fighting for our working families and bringing important resources and investments to the district,” Conole said in the emailed announcement. “They set a strong example of how an elected representative should conduct themself, and I would emulate their work ethic and diligence in Congress.”

Along with political players, labor unions have been jumping in to support Conole before election day.

Since winning the Democratic nomination, Communication Workers of America District One has endorsed Conole.

“(Conole’s) commitment to fighting tirelessly for New York’s working families is why we’re proud to endorse him for Congress to help make our country even stronger!” wrote Dennis Trainor, CWA District One’s Vice President, in a press release.

Local and state Republican youth organizations have outwardly endorsed Williams. On Aug. 25, the Oneida County Young Republicans endorsed him. Just under a week later the New York State Teen Republicans announced that they would also endorse Williams for NY-22, lauding his business experience. Pat O’Brien, the president of the Oneida County Young Republicans, said Williams has proved himself to the NY-22’s Republican voters.

“I encourage all Republicans, Conservatives and Independents in NY22 to unite to support Brandon this November and help defeat Francis Conole,” O’Brien wrote in a statement.

Voters within the newly drawn NY-22 borders will decide who will represent the district on Nov. 8. In New York state, voters can request an absentee ballot online or by mail starting on Oct. 24. An absentee ballot can be requested in person by Nov. 7.