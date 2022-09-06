Notebook: Williams returns as key playmaker, introducing Derek McDonald ahead of UConn

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Garrett Williams felt like he left a lot on the table last year. After entering the season as the next projected Syracuse defensive back to be taken in the NFL draft, Williams missed two games due to injury. Even though he led the Atlantic Coast Conference in pass breakups for the second straight year while earning all-conference honors, he thought he could’ve done more.

Syracuse entered Williams into the NFL Draft Advisory Board, composed of pro football scouts who give opinions to underclassmen players on their draft stock. The board tells players one of four things: either they will be a first, second or third round selection, or they should return to school (implying they’d be undrafted or selected in the final four rounds). In Williams’ case, the board told him “very late in the process” to come back to school, he said in the spring. The request didn’t matter to him, though, because he had already made his decision.

Williams’ return gives Syracuse’s secondary a talented, veteran player whose focus is staying on the field. A hamstring injury slowed him down last year, forcing him to miss games against UAlbany and Virginia Tech. But Williams spoke with former Syracuse defensive backs — and current NFL players — Ifeatu Melifonwu and Andre Cisco about ways to stay healthy. Melifonwu told Williams that hydrating and stretching before and after workouts, along with other little things, would prepare his body for every snap. Williams said he has a plan with SU’s training staff to prevent injuries, too.

“I feel like if I’m available, I’m a big asset to the team,” Williams said.

Williams has also limited the time he spends preparing for games. He felt that last year he watched too much film, and “flooded” himself with information to the point where he couldn’t remember simple things. He now spends two hours a day preparing for games.

On Saturday against Louisville, Williams finished as the Orange’s second-best tackler and snagged an impressive interception on a deep play-action heave to the end zone. It was a play the Cardinals used freely against SU last year in their 41-3 win, but something Syracuse prepared for, which showed through Williams’ play. He showcased the kind of playmaking ability that has him projected as a first rounder in the 2023 NFL draft.

“G-Dub made a great NFL play. You could tell that he’s one of the top corners, if not the top corner, in the country,” defensive back Alijah Clark said.

Several SU players seen as NFL prospects as season begins

Williams isn’t the only Syracuse player who’s expected to play on Sundays soon. Sports Illustrated draft scout Jack Borowsky said offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and running back Sean Tucker are likely top-100 picks if they leave after this season, and linebackers Mikel Jones and Marlowe Wax could also be selected. Jones considered entering the draft last season before eventually announcing his return.

Bergeron has snuck into serious NFL draft conversations over recent months. He has a good frame, is clean in pass protection and gets to the second level easily when run blocking, Borowsky said. Babers believes “without a doubt” that Bergeron is a legitimate first-round talent, but the offensive lineman said he’s solely focused on SU and doesn’t care about any NFL talk right now.

Babers also said Williams has NFL talent. Williams doesn’t have to change a thing to reach the highest level, the head coach said.

“Garrett is a pro,” Babers said. “Everything he does is quiet, confident and professional. And there’s no doubt he’s gonna be in that league when he decides to go. And the better the plays, and the higher he has an opportunity to get picked, it’s probably better for Syracuse.”

Williams has strong technique and is adaptable to any scheme, Borowsky said. Staying healthy and recording interceptions — like he did on Saturday — will be important to his draft stock, along with strong performances against top opponents like Notre Dame and Clemson. Pro Football Focus listed Williams as the 16th-best prospect heading into the season.

“I think he could be a first-round pick. He’s that kind of talent,” Borowsky said.

Derek McDonald becomes starting linebacker

After outside linebacker Stefon Thompson suffered a season-ending injury against Louisville, redshirt freshman Derek McDonald jumped into the starting role. McDonald made one of the plays of the game with a pick over the middle and a return of 30 yards.

Since McDonald played defensive end in his junior and senior years of high school, he spent time this offseason improving drops in coverage. On the interception, McDonald dropped back and said he saw Louisville’s receiver Braden Smith look at him before breaking toward the middle. Knowing that the Cardinals like to attack the middle, McDonald undercut the throw and picked it off.

McDonald said there’s no change to his practice now that he’s a starter. He’s focused on improving his drops and rushing the quarterback, an area Thompson excelled in. Babers said McDonald needs to keep improving, especially now that opponents have film of him and can attack his weaknesses more easily.

Alan Chadwick, McDonald’s high school coach, said McDonald understands new information easily and is very consistent. His flexibility gave Marist High School (GA) the opportunity to run multiple defensive schemes, Chadwick said.

“His intelligence as a player is off the charts,” Chadwick said. “And then he combines that with good athletic talent, body control, good hand eye coordination, good vision and a general toughness.”

Other notes

While McDonald is expected to be Thompson’s replacement, Syracuse is still looking for options to replace fullback Chris Elmore. A sixth-year senior, Elmore was one of the top blockers paving the way for Tucker in the run game. Babers pointed to tight end Max Mang as someone who will likely see more snaps, and Bergeron said Steven Mahar Jr. and Oronde Gadsden will also need to step up.

SU will also have to find ways to pressure up front without Thompson, one of its best pass rushers. The Orange have a brand new defensive line after several key departures following last season, and redshirt sophomore Steve Linton wasn’t on the depth chart for the second straight week while recovering from an injury.

“It’s gonna be a little bit of everybody stepping up and taking on that responsibility to get to the quarterback, which is something I believe we can really do,” McDonald said.

Clark, a Rutgers transfer, made his first appearance with Syracuse on Saturday at free safety, responsible for any deep passing plays. When Louisville ran a trick play with Smith, a receiver, taking a handoff and throwing a deep pass to Tyler Hudson, Clark bit on the handoff and couldn’t help Williams downfield, giving the Cardinals a huge gain. Despite those types of plays, Williams said Clark was still upbeat and has had a positive influence on the team.

“Even when each of us are making mistakes, he’s smiling, so it kinda just makes you feel a lot more relaxed out there,” Williams said.

SU will also have to clean up the program-record 18 penalties it recorded on Saturday. Bergeron said the offensive line’s focus in practice on Tuesday was preventing any false starts. They’ve prepared for noise, claps and pre-snap movements by the defense. The new offense Robert Anae brought in wasn’t the root of the penalties, Bergeron said.

“You just gotta get comfortable out there and, you know, trusting the quarterback’s cadence,” Bergeron said. “That’s been the focus this week, to really cut those penalties down because if it happens again this weekend, it’s not going to help us.”