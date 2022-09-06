Enjoy the warm weather before it’s too late

Syracuse University students spent the first week of classes battling sweltering temperatures that occasionally reached over 90°. As frustrating as that may be, we should appreciate any warm weather while we still have it. Once the fall comes around, we’ll be wishing for the heat to return. I recommend embracing the opportunities that warm weather provides before campus returns to its usual frigid state.

The Syracuse area and Central NY have a range of adventures that are great ways to spend time outside. Green Lakes State Park and Onondaga Lake Park both offer a way to visit the less industrialized side of our city with spaces to hike, bike or get away from the buzz of campus. Both of these spots are within twenty minutes of SU too, making them great day trips.

Other locations such as Armory Square and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo are less scenic and feature more indoor areas, but are best enjoyed during the summer. Most students at SU are familiar with Armory Square as it’s located in the heart of downtown. However, the area offers so much more than the restaurants that usually draw the hype. Unique local businesses such as The Sound Garden record store or Wildflowers boutique are just a few of the many places with a great selection of items to check out while strolling around Syracuse.

If leaving campus is not possible or less ideal, SU itself has plenty of green spaces to utilize. Thornden Park is right behind Dellplain Hall, Walnut has multiple lawns and central campus offers several locations to sit outside as well. It may not seem as exciting as the aforementioned off-campus locations, but these are still great places to spend time outside.

Warm weather is also good for physical and mental health. For one, the amount of things to do for exercise shrinks once winter comes along. Getting outside front loads vitamin D and allows people to stay active in places besides the gym. That being said, it’s arguably more important to capitalize on the warm weather from a mental health perspective. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a bona fide condition that has a particular way with college students. The winter is inevitable in Syracuse, but setting good habits before it comes can minimize the damage SAD has on your psyche. To combat winter time blues, establish a routine that will set you up for success. Going to class, allotting time for friends and work and doing any activity now will make it easier later on.

Remember that we have an unbelievably short window to soak up this limited amount of warm weather. Even if this past week’s heat has left you wanting nothing more than cooler temperatures, we always want what we can’t have and in Syracuse we will be wanting anything but the cold for most of the year.

Jonah Weintraub is a Sophmore broadcast and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].