Elton John dazzles at the Dome for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert

It began with a single G major chord — a little collection of notes that turned the low buzz inside the JMA Wireless Dome into thunderous cheers from 38,000 people. “Bennie And The Jets” shook the floor as the Rocketman himself appeared on stage.

Elton John returned to Syracuse as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” for what he said would be his final performance in New York state. His career, which is over half a century long, has been marked by grandiose performances, deeply emotional songs and honest lyrics.

“Tonight is my very last night in New York state, and it is great to do it in this great big building here, which I have played before and I love very much,” John said.

The last time John took the Dome’s stage was 21 years ago during his “Face to Face” tour, where he co-headlined with Billy Joel. Before that, John made his debut in the dome back in 1970. At the time, tickets were selling for about $3.50.

Even though he spent much of the performance seated at his piano, John captivated his fans. At 75, he still remains unapologetically himself. During nearly every song, fans cheered, smiled and held hands as John’s deeply personal lyrics floated through the Dome.

Cindy Testone has found an Elton John song for every milestone and memory in her life.

“My daughter — at her sweet 16 — she danced with her dad to ‘Tiny Dancer,’” Testone said. “She played it again, and danced with her dad at her wedding in June … (Elton John) has just been there for every moment.”

Throughout the hit, John often leaned away from the microphone to let the voices of the crowd shine alongside him. Fans swayed with their hands to the sky as the chorus rang out.

The audience also paid tribute to John’s famous, electric stage presence with sparkly feather boas, vibrantly colored suits and iconic sunglasses.

Throughout the night, the Rocketman showed off the sense of style he’s famous for with a total of four costume changes. He opened the show with a technicolor rhinestone jacket, followed by a shimmery pink number with matching shades, to a velvet smoking jacket and at the night’s conclusion, a bedazzled tracksuit.

Seeing John perform live was a bucket list item for Grace Sears, who wore a floor-length rainbow sequin jacket with a fur collar.

“I’ve always wanted to see Elton John,” Sears said. “I brought my niece with me on one condition: that she dress up ridiculously, just like me.”

The sparkles from John’s jacket reflected in the crowd, which became a sea of swaying flashlights during “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.” As he sang, a montage of his life flashed on screens above the stage. The audience saw John learning to play the piano as a young boy turn to footage of him at concerts during the 1970s in his iconic costumes as he solidified himself as an international superstar.

John spoke to the hearts of his fans throughout the song, tasking them with protecting his legacy — to not let the sun set on his career — after he takes his final bow.

When Mary Buchman heard that John was coming to Syracuse, she jumped at the opportunity to get tickets for herself and her daughter, Julie. She had been to one of the Rocketman’s shows before, but was pregnant with Julie at the time.

“I was here to see Elton when I was 8 months pregnant, sitting right about in this area, about 21 years ago,” Buchman said. “It was so loud, and I was so afraid I was ruining her hearing before she was born. I had my coat over me to try and protect her.”

John’s music has played a massive role in his fans’ lives, offering them hope in dark moments and joy during their victories, Testone said.

Numerous concert-goers said that John has been the soundtrack of countless moments in their lives, and connected them to a fanbase from all walks of life who, together, found common ground in his music and personality.

“My daughter, she’s 31, she loves Elton. I’m much older, I love Elton.” Testone said. “There are college students here, children here, yet we can all connect with the same artist.”

John has not succeeded in spite of his shortcomings, but has learned to thrive because of them, Sears said. He’s redefined weakness as strength and drawn back the curtain on the stigma surrounding sexuality, addiction and mental health, she said.

“I fell in love with Elton John because of what he is, what he’s become, what he has overcome,” Sears said. “He’s a recovering addict, he’s gay, he has children, and he’s not ashamed of it. He is just the best way to be — honest.”

For his encore performance, which included “Your Song” followed by an emotional “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” John returned to the stage in a black Gucci tracksuit with his name bedazzled on the back. John addressed the crowd one more time before ascending into his own yellow brick road.

“Thank you for coming, and for dressing up so nicely,” John said. “It’s time to spend time with my family now, and that’s the most important.”