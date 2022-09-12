Dino Babers talks depth, impact of 1st-year assistants ahead of Purdue

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Coming off a 34-point blowout road win over UConn on Saturday night, Syracuse’s largest margin of victory since defeating UAlbany 62-24 last September, head coach Dino Babers addressed the media in his weekly press conference. Babers spoke of the Orange’s matchup next Saturday against Purdue at the JMA Wireless Dome, where SU will have the chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time in four seasons.

The Boilermakers blew out Football Championship Series opponent Indiana State 56-0 last weekend to get their first win of the season after dropping their season opener to Penn State. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for four touchdowns in the win over the Sycamores after recording 365 passing yards on 30-for-60 passing against the Nittany Lions.

Babers said Syracuse has a schedule full of tough opposing quarterbacks, and after shutting down Malik Cunningham and Louisville in week one, the Orange face another tough test in O’Connell and Purdue’s offense.

“Malik was just the start. (O’Connell) just doesn’t make mistakes, it’s like playing a coach that can actually throw the football. He’s really, really talented. He’s really, really well-coached, and there’s no doubt he’s one of the top quarterbacks that we’re gonna be playing this year,” Babers said.

Backups see time against UConn

With Syracuse up comfortably going into the fourth quarter against Connecticut, Babers inserted some of the Orange’s backups, providing many of them with their first real, in-game snaps since arriving at SU. Notable players to appear in garbage time were Florida transfer quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, Michigan transfer Dan Villari (who moved from quarterback to wide receiver at the end of training camp) and freshman running back LeQuint Allen.

“Anytime that we get an opportunity to play the underbelly, to let those guys come out … I get fired up about that stuff,” Babers said.

Wilson’s only completion on three attempts was to Villari for a 22-yard gain. Villari was a three-star quarterback out of Plainedge High School on Long Island, but only played in four games over two seasons with the Wolverines. Babers said Villari still hasn’t given up his goal of being a quarterback, but he still wants to contribute with Shrader locked in as the No. 1 QB. When Villari’s catch came up during film on Sunday, Babers said the team “went crazy.” But even after seeing time and making his first catch with the Orange, Babers said Villari still “has a lot of learning to do” to catch up with some of the team’s top receivers.

“We can’t say anything like that,” Babers said. “He’s got a lot of learning to catch up with those other guys.”

Wes Hoeh gets significant snaps against UConn

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Wes Hoeh saw roughly 30 snaps on Saturday night, a number likely precipitated by the season-ending injury of versatile fullback Chris Elmore against Louisville. Hoeh didn’t appear in any games last season, but without Elmore, the Orange had to find new pieces to replicate what the sixth-year senior brought as a blocker. Despite being listed as an O-lineman, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Hoeh only played as a fullback or tight end against Connecticut.

Babers said SU’s offensive coaching staff met after Elmore’s injury and decided Hoeh would be the best player for a role as both a tight end and fullback role, exclusively blocking much like Max Mang also does. Syracuse’s other starting tight end, Oronde Gadsden, was used more as a passing target on Saturday and brought in three passes. Babers said he expects Hoeh’s playing time against the Huskies to pay off, and thinks seeing action in games will make him a better player.

“He’s someone that’s been growing very quickly on the practice field,” Babers said. “He’s really did some development things and we think he’s one of our young and up-coming players and we wanna get him some snaps.”

Impact from new assistant coaches already felt

Syracuse’s new offensive coordinator (Robert Anae), quarterbacks coach (Jason Beck) and special teams coordinator (Bob Ligaskesky) have both been coaching from the sidelines instead of the press box through the Orange’s first two games. Babers said when coaches work from the sidelines, especially during their first few years with a team, they get to see players’ eyes instead of just talking to them through a phone during games, which helps them see if a player really understands what they’re saying.

And with SU still learning its new offensive playbook and the new terminologies, coaches working from the sideline can help alleviate confusion players might have during games, Babers said.

“So with those guys just being young, coach Ligashesky’s first year in the program, coach Anae’s first year with the program, I think them being on the football field is an advantage,” Babers said.

In Saturday’s win, Syracuse completed two passes for at least 39 yards, one to D’Marcus Adams and one to Damien Alford that resulted in a touchdown. Babers said both were great calls by Anae, and he feels SU is throwing the deep ball “well.” Throwing the ball more, and throwing it deep more, have been larger points of emphasis for Syracuse’s offense under Anae, and through two games, the Orange’s passing offense ranks sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference after finishing dead last in 2021.