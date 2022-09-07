Catch Elton John’s final stadium tour and 4 more shows this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Elton John

Six-time Grammy award winner Elton John will take the stage at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. Jam out to the Rocketman’s iconic tracks like “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Bennie and the Jets” during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, the final stadium tour of his expansive career. The show doesn’t have an opening act, so make sure to arrive on time.

When: Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

Price: Starting at $180 as of Wednesday

Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy

A diehard fan of the early 80s rock scene? Head to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse this weekend to hear Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy on their “Live and Unzoomed” tour. During the show, the trio will perform individual hits and collaborate on some songs as well.

When: Friday, September 9 from 6:45 to 10:45 p.m.

Price: Starting as low as $42 dollars, and ample seat selection is still available.

Pop Culture, Fazoogie and Froggies

The Harrington is hosting Housewarming this Saturday, featuring performances by Pop Culture, Fazoogie and Froggies. Two different clothing brands, The Pits Vintage and Grater Things, will also be featured at the show, with items available for patrons to purchase. Both payment and address information are available upon request to the Harrington via their Instagram or any of the performing artists.

When: Saturday, September 10, with doors opening at 8:30 p.m.

Price: Tickets are $5 for presale and $7 at the door.

Snakehips

Stay local and check out up-and-coming, platinum-selling UK duo Snakehips at the Westcott Theater this weekend. The pair, comprised of Oliver Lee and James Carter, is rapidly building a reputation in the remix scene, collaborating with artists like The Weeknd, Bondax, and Wild Belle.

When: Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Price: Tickets are $30

Candlebox

Catch Seattle rock band Candlebox at Stone Resort and Casino Event Center in Verona, NY on their tour for their latest album, “Wolves.” Featuring hard-rock music with influences of blues, grunge and glam metal, this band has released a total of 7 studio albums in their career, several of which have chart-topping singles.

When: Thursday, September 8 at 8 p.m.

Price: Start at $50, but are fluctuating