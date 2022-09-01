Chelsea Domond shines in Syracuse’s 2-0 victory over Eastern Michigan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse and Eastern Michigan were in a stalemate as they began the second half. The two teams were struggling on offense, with 10 shots between them. Following a foul on Eagle midfielder Maddie O’Farrell, the Orange’s attack got jumpstarted. Forward Chelsea Domond received the ball off a set piece and dribbled through several defenders before netting the first goal of the day, breaking the game wide open.

Domond would score again 20 minutes later, helping Syracuse (4-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) pick up their first road win of the season, besting Eastern Michigan (1-2-1, 0-0 Mid-American) 2-0. Domond’s goals were first in her SU career. This victory extends the Orange’s win streak to three — they gave up only one goal throughout that run. The team is now outshooting their opponents 106 to 52 this season.

The game started off very slow offensively with only one shot on goal in the first 17 minutes of play. The Orange also drew three fouls in the first 12 minutes of the game. Ashley Rauch was putting pressure on Eagles goalkeeper Rebecca Przybylo, forcing two saves before Eastern Michigan even got a shot off.

Forward Sophia D’Ambra finally put a shot on goal for the Eagles in the 26th minute when SU goalie Shea Vanderbosch had to dive to her left for a save. Shortly after, head coach Nicky Adams made four substitutions as her offense began to stall.

Syracuse got its share of opportunities from the corner as the half wound down. The team had three corner kicks in four minutes, but none directly led to a shot on goal. Although, the Orange were able to field the corners, keep control deep in the Eagles zone and force two saves.

As the final whistle blew on the first half, Syracuse was dominating in shots like it had done in most of their games this season. In a tie game, the Orange got off six shots and the Eagles recorded four. It was a defensive game.

That all changed with Domond’s unassisted goal in the 51st minute, but Eastern Michigan was still pressing the Orange defense. In the 13 minutes following the Syracuse goal, the Eagles attempted two corner kicks and only allowed one off-target shot from forward Maya McDermott.

Then, Syracuse got the momentum going in its favor again and got off three shots in five minutes. One of those was a Domond ball that sailed over the crossbar. But just 45 seconds later, she sent another ball through the posts for her second unassisted goal of the evening. She put another shot just wide left of the post a few minutes after her second goal. In the final moments of the game, the Orange got two yellow cards called on them.

After a 6-4 shot advantage in the first half, Syracuse outshot Eastern Michigan 9-1 in the second frame. Chelsea Domond was easily the star, scoring twice and getting off four shots. Shea Vanderbosch has also been sensational in net as she now has two straight clean sheets. Rauch led the team in shots on goal with three.