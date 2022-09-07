Centro confirms mask mandate on its systems will be lifted

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday morning that masks will no longer be required on public transportation throughout the state. Centro, Syracuse’s public bus authority, confirmed hours later in a press release that the mandate will be lifted on its systems effective immediately.

Lynette Paduano, Centro’s director of marketing and communications, said those who work for Centro will also not be required to wear a mask on its buses.

“We’re just following the directives of the governor,” Paduano said. “(Hochul is) also encouraging folks to continue to wear a mask, but that’s a personal choice.”

Centro CEO Brian Schultz wrote in the company’s press release that he was thankful for customers and employers adhering to the mask mandate while it was in effect.

“We encourage everyone to respect the personal decision of all on this issue as we move forward,” Schultz continued.

EFFECTIVE 9/7/22 GOVERNOR HOCHUL LIFTS MASK MANDATE While masks are no longer required on public transit in New York State starting today, they are still encouraged. Please be respectful of those around you who choose to continue to mask up. #GoCentroBus pic.twitter.com/0q8oTTdtAp — Centro (@GoCentroBus) September 7, 2022

Centro is still encouraging people to stay home and avoid public transit if they are sick or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In a piece of advertising attached to the press release, Centro wrote that they are still encouraging masks, just not requiring them.

As of 7 p.m. on Sept. 7, Syracuse University has not changed their protocols for masking on its trolly system.

“We are reviewing the Governor’s latest guidance and plan to communicate with our campus community about next steps tomorrow,” said Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for communications, in a message to The D.O.

While SU has stopped publicly displaying its COVID-19 data, the Onondaga County Health Department has continued to do so. Over the last two weeks, new COVID-19 cases peaked on Sept. 1 at 171 cases. As of Sept. 7, 49 people in Onondaga County are hospitalized for COVID-19, 8 of which are in critical condition.

Hochul’s decision to end New York state’s public transportation mask mandate comes months after federal companies, such as Amtrak, dropped their own mandates. Like Hochul, Amtrak officials are still encouraging mask use.

Other state agencies in the northeast have dropped their own mask mandates. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that masks would not be required on New Jersey Transit on April 19. On Aug. 12, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also announced it would not require masks.

Hochul added that masks will continue to be required at adult healthcare facilities as well as other health care facilities regulated by the New York State Department of Health.

During the press conference, Hochul said the new guidelines will also apply to shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers. Like Schultz, Hochul emphasized that people should respect the choices of others when it comes to masking.

“Do not judge your fellow passengers on what their choices are,” Hochul said. “Let’s be respectful.”