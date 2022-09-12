Baldwinsville’s Golden Harvest Festival celebrates its 44th year

Stepping into the Beaver Lake Nature Center, people found themselves in a clearing encased by woodland. A sliver of a pathway led them to a larger area where music filled the air and families bustled about rows of booths and vendors.

The 44th Golden Harvest Festival, which ran this weekend at Beaver Lake in Baldwinsville, uses its profits to support the Center’s initiatives and, given to the county. In previous years, it has attracted close to 15,000 attendees.

The festival was packed with local artisans that ranged from Link’s Stained Glass Creations to Joe LaRocque Woodturning, a source of attraction for many attendees. Booths with more of a niche, such as one that sold healing crystals and another that sold a variety of cheeses, were also a hit. Nature-based experiences were also popular, including horse-drawn carriages.

Along with all the artisan booths, musical acts Dan Duggan and the husband-wife duo Harmonic Dirt performed in the gazebo in the center of the outdoor area, sheltered by wild trees tinged with growing signs of autumn.

But beyond the art and music, a treasured aspect of the festival is its family friendly atmosphere. A row of booths, specifically for children, featured shops to create hand-made jewelry, play with sand art and throw frisbees. A corner of the area, cloaked by trees, had games inspired by the Center itself such as Beaver Tail Toes and Enchanted Beaver Lake.

The main stage was packed with educational and comedic acts. A wildlife series taught attendees about different kinds of animals while a puppet show caught the attention of children as they lounged on hay bales.

The event also gave a chance for local businesses and artists to sell their work to a wider range of people and uplift those around them.

Suzette Uhrig, a jewelry maker, made the festival a family affair. She had a large booth that featured work from herself and her daughter Gabrielle, a photographer, and wildlife paintings by Diana Slater, another family member.

“(Slater) has so many paintings in her house and she doesn’t have anywhere to sell them, so I thought those were perfect for this venue,” Uhrig said.

Some vendors open booths specifically for charity. The Woodworkers of Central New York sell scrolled and embellished items donated by members and have carving and woodworking demonstrations. All the proceeds go to a number of children’s charities in central New York.

“We’ve always wanted to do this show but it was always hard because we also finished our 13-day run at the State Fair,” said Barbara Raymond, who is a member of the Woodworkers of central New York. “It was never easy until last year, until we found out how well we did.”

Vendors and food trucks were active in every corner of the festival, selling maple cotton candy, hot fudge, kettle corn and fast food. A large tent was filled with food stands from a variety of restaurants, like The Fat Greek, Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice and Brancato’s Catering.

Though the alternative aspects lead to its charm, for some the Golden Harvest Festival is a chance to retreat from the world, into simpler and unpretentious times and a chance to truly appreciate the artistry of central New York.

“We just enjoy all the arts and crafts because they’re local,” said Karen Pitonik, a Syracuse University alumna. “We liked the wood carvings and the photography but everything is just wonderful.”

For some, the Golden Harvest Festival was a chance to spend time with their friends and family. For others, it’s an opportunity to find and buy art from local vendors. But for Pitonik, the festival is the perfect retreat from daily life.

“It’s very peaceful,” Pitonik said. “It’s very peaceful here considering all the strife in the world.”