After making stops across the world, Levonte Johnson is back home

On New Year’s Day, Seattle University men’s soccer head coach Pete Fewing gave Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre a ring to propose a deal.

The two wished each other a happy new year, but had other business to handle. After interest in Seattle forward Levonte Johnson for the MLS SuperDraft fell through, Johnson spent time at home in Brampton, Ontario over the holidays. After conversations with his family, he decided to transfer to a school closer to home.

For the past few years, Johnson bounced between teams in England, Florida, Utah, Oregon and Washington. His family, especially his mother, wanted him home.

Over their phone call, Fewing and McIntyre agreed on a proposal. Johnson would attend Syracuse and McIntyre would bring his squad on a future road trip to the Pacific Northwest.

“(McIntyre) said ‘Happy New Year,’ and I said, ‘It will be if this goes the direction you want it to go,’” Fewing said.

Johnson transferred to SU, his fourth school in as many years, in time to play its spring season. In August, Johnson was nominated to the Hermann Trophy Watch List, the highest honor in college soccer. Through five games this year, Johnson has led Syracuse to a 4-0-1 record with a goal and two assists.

Roughly a week before Johnson expressed his intention to transfer, Charlotte FC manager Miguel Ramirez called Fewing to tell him he planned on taking Johnson No. 1 overall in the MLS SuperDraft. In mid-December, Johnson worked out for all 28 MLS teams at the MLS Combine, a showcase for the 44 best players in college soccer.

But under MLS rules, Johnson needed a Generation Adidas contract, which is awarded to the top underclassmen in the country, to be draft-eligible as a junior. Miles Robinson, Ryan Raposo and Tajon Buchanan all earned Generation Adidas contracts after two years at Syracuse.

Charlotte FC fired Ramirez midseason and Johnson didn’t receive a Generation Adidas contract. When it was time to choose a school, Syracuse provided the best combination of geography and history of developing professional talent, especially from Ontario.

Before he left Ontario for college, Johnson’s parents attended each and every one of his games. They wanted to be able to drive to his games again, and Syracuse was just a four-hour trip.

“I just wanted to be back home, closer to my parents after so many years,” Johnson said.

The Orange have a rich history of recruiting and developing Canadian players, especially from the greater Toronto area. Syracuse currently rosters four players from the area, including starters Olu Oyegunle (also from Brampton), and Christian Curti.

Johnson said there was a definite “pathway” from Ontario to Syracuse and he wanted to follow in the footsteps of friends Buchanan and Raposo, who both moved from Ontario to Syracuse to the MLS.

Jeff Valcius, who helps develop Ontario talent and is Johnson’s mentor, advised him to come to Syracuse because the program is recognized across the world, and especially around the US and the MLS, for producing successful professional players. The Orange produced at least one MLS first round pick every year from 2015 to 2021, including five top-10 picks.

“One of the attractions for Levi and Syracuse is our history of helping guys to develop, and then at the right time, move on,” McIntyre said.

Most former SU players at the professional level have been midfielders or defenders, but the Orange have produced stars at the striker position too. Johnson replaced Deandre Kerr, who left Syracuse after two years to sign a homegrown player contract with Toronto FC in January, the day before Johnson’s signing was announced.

It was a no-brainer that if Levonte's goal was to make it to the MLS and make it to the professional level that he would go under the tutelage of a program like Syracuse. Jeff Valcius, Johnson's mentor

“It was a no-brainer that if Levonte’s goal was to make it to the MLS and make it to the professional level that he would go under the tutelage of a program like Syracuse,” Valcius said.

Johnson has already spent more time at Syracuse than he has at other stops in his career. He spent his freshman year at Eastern Florida State College and led them to its first National Junior College Athletic Association championship game. Following the cancellation of the 2020 because of COVID-19, Johnson transferred to Salt Lake Community College and led the Bruins to their first NJCAA title. And at Seattle, where he led the team in goals and assists and won the Western Athletic Conference, Johnson only stayed for a couple months.

“It doesn’t matter what program it is, he’s brought success to that program,” Valcius said.

Since transferring in January, Johnson has had more time to gain chemistry with starting forward Nathan Opoku, who he has become fast friends with. Their chemistry has already shown itself on the field – both of Johnson’s assists were to Opoku.

After the season, Johnson will set his sights on a professional career in the MLS or elsewhere. Fewing said that he believes the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and Charlotte FC are interested in Johnson.

“I fully think Levi can carve out a career,” said Matt Broadhead, Johnson’s coach on the Timbers U-23 squad. “It’s just whether it’s MLS or whatever other league.”

Broadhead said that Johnson’s Canadian citizenship means he faces an easier path than American players to gain a work visa in certain European countries, especially England.

No matter where he plays, Johnson is grateful to spend his final collegiate season close to home. When the final whistle was blown, the sports drink was finished and the postgame stretching was completed on Saturday, Johnson walked over to the edge of the field and shared a moment with his parents, who had driven down from Brampton.

“It’s nice for the family to come out and watch games and get that physical support from them,” Johnson said. “Whatever I need, I can just call my mom. ‘Hey, can you bring this up for next game?’”