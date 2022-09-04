85 South show features roasts from comedians, knee slaps from audience

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Buffalo resident Echo Young bought her friend tickets to the 85 South Show, Return of the Ghetto Legends Tour as a birthday surprise. Excited to experience a “live podcast,” Young said she expected “laughs and laughs and laughs and laughs.”

On Thursday, the trio that makes up 85 South— DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller— performed at the Upstate Medical University Arena in downtown Syracuse. Over two thousand people gathered in the stadium for a provocative improv comedy show.

Typically, podcasts are something one enjoys alone and in the comfort of their own home. However, The 85 South Show’s in-person tour offers a new listening experience that brings the fans and comedians together— the trio performed an improv act that brought the crowd to their feet.

The group describes their show as “a podcast for people who don’t know what a podcast is.” All three members were formerly on “Wild ‘N Out,” a comedy game show series hosted by Nick Cannon.

After calling everyone in for what they were told was a prayer, the three broke out into an unexpected, racy song and dance routine. The show included musical tributes to Biz Markie, The Notorious B.I.G. and Meek Mill that sparked sing-alongs in the audience. A DJ and drummer stood on stage behind the comedy trio, ready for when the comedians broke into those spontaneous songs.

Throughout the show, DC Young Fly captivated the audience with his robotic dance moves while Miller and Chico Bean landed jokes. The topics included just about anything the trio could think of, from taunting the crowd to singing about their sexual endeavors.

A common theme for the entire show was the shared laughs and knee slaps from the crowd, as showgoers couldn’t help but throw their hands over their faces at the groups’ jokes. Although the three had nothing explicitly planned for the show, they didn’t miss a beat, and they themselves could not contain their own laughter after each other’s lines.

Before his run with The 85 South Show, Miller was a firefighter in Mississippi, but he knew that job wasn’t the right fit for him.

“I’m just trying to do comedy,” Miller said on his Instagram page.

Now, Miller is especially well known for the “wildstyle” battles between him and Chico Bean, which are essentially open-ended freestyle rap battles where participants ridicule one another.

DC Young Fly, whose birth name is John Witfield, was an internet name before The 85 South Show. He was originally known for his comedy, singing, songwriting and “roasting sessions” that he posted on Instagram and Vine, in which he would relentlessly make fun of celebrities.

This hobby got so popular among fans that it landed him a co-sign with the famous comedian Kevin Hart. Eventually, in 2015, DC Young Fly joined the cast of Wild n’ Out and was named rookie of the year.

Brooks recalled when DC Young Fly asked for marijuana from the audience, and said it was her favorite part of the event. With sudden enthusiasm, members of the crowd gave what they had to the comedian, reaching their hands toward him.

Anthony Chico Bean began his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina. His first big gig was opening for Chris Wiles, a famous actor, comedian and writer.

After excelling as an opener and gaining recognition, Chico Bean became one of the founders of “Freestyle Funny Comedy Show,” a stand up group in North Carolina. Down the line, this comedy group encouraged Chico Bean to try out for season five of Wild n’ Out, and he’s been an iconic member of the show ever since.

Smiles and continuous laughter followed the crowds as they left the show. Brooks noticed a sense of community created by relatable humor.

“I definitely enjoyed the show (and) had a wonderful time. They absolutely met my expectations,” Brooks said. “It was nice to see the Syracuse community come together and enjoy (themselves).”