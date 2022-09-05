Here are 5 films that emit fall’s ambiance

Viewing films that fit your outdoor surroundings can be a real treat that’s both comforting and reflective, and could be a possible stress reliever. As summer in Syracuse turns to fall, as the leaves turn vibrant colors and the days begin to feel shorter and cooler, why not watch some films anticipating the new season?

I recommend the following films that beam the utter complexion of fall. Ranging from 1971 to 2021, and created by filmmakers of various backgrounds, they all share a common ground of collective nostalgia. With visuals showcasing the changing of seasons, a lust for memories and seasonal spirit, these movies give off the singular ambience which only autumn can emit.

“Petite Maman,” 2021

From the mind behind 2014’s “Girlhood” and 2019’s extraordinary “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” writer and director Céline Sciamma crafts a story of motherhood unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Like a children’s book that’s come to life, “Petite Maman” is about an eight-year-old girl named Nelly coming to terms with the loss of her grandmother. As Nelly and her parents help clean out her mother’s childhood home, feeling weak and bewildered by her grief, she wanders around the exterior of the house and into the woods.

This is where she encounters and befriends a girl of the same age, and from there a friendship ensues, completing Nelly’s transition into coming to terms with loss and the lessons that it teaches.

The house and its neighboring woods are a terrific backdrop for Nelly’s exploration. The orange and red leaves on the trees give off a perfect mood for fall, and the film’s warmth and poignant energy is too good to skip. Everyone should see this movie once.

Tender and moving, I find “Petite Maman” to be powerful and extraordinary. For seventy minutes, you’re taken into a fantastical snippet of life that’s keen on embracing familial connection.

“Paterson,” 2016

Adam Driver stars in this simple yet beautiful tale on the philosophy of life itself. Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, who’s solidified himself as a filmmaking legend with classics like “Mystery Train,” “Stranger Than Paradise” and “ Night On Earth,” creates another picture about the lives of everyday people, no matter how mundane and strange.

“Paterson” takes place in a week in the life of Paterson, a bus driver and poet, who goes through his usual routine in the city of Paterson, New Jersey. We see firsthand the trials and tribulations of Paterson’s daily life, accompanied by a backdrop of a city in fall.

Driver’s performance seems effortless and is moving and lovely to watch. Jarmusch’s writing in this film is remarkable, and the surrounding cast of characters led by Golshifteh Farahani, William Jackson Harper, and Barry Shabaka Henley are also terrific.

“Paterson” is a highly original piece that’s refreshing and unique. I find it to be Adam Driver’s best work yet — playing a character who some may find dull, but who is in fact content and fortunate to be in the situation he’s in.

“Certain Women,” 2016

“Certain Women” stars a trio of acting powerhouses — Laura Dern, Michelle Williams, and Kristen Stewart — embarking on a self-discovery journey in writer and director Kelly Reichardt’s adaptation of three short stories by Maile Meloy.

The three play a lawyer, mother and law student, all trying to navigate their journey towards a better understanding of themselves.

The backdrop of Livingston, Montana, is a perfect tone for the definitions of autumn, telling the story like a melodramatic western in the modernity of present day America. It’s a lonely and moving film that’s thematically brilliant and cold.

“Certain Women” is another one of Reichardt’s simple emotional breakthroughs, a modern frontier picture that contains fantastic editing, strong cinematography and outstanding performances.

“The Last Picture Show,” 1971

A coming of age film has not been more effective or tragic than Peter Bogdonavich’s adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s novel of the same name.

“The Last Picture Show” spans eleven months in the desolate town of Archer City, located in Northern Texas. As the town faces imminent extinction due to economic issues and societal collapse, we’re wrapped into the drama-filled lives of two high school best friends, played by Jeff Bridges and Timothy Bottoms in their breakout performances. Their relationship is tested with their transition towards adulthood and ambition to move as far away from their wasteland as possible.

With an outstanding supporting cast that includes Ellen Burstyn, Ben Johnson, and Cybill Shepherd, “The Last Picture Show” is a one-of-a-kind movie. Through incredible black-and-white cinematography, Archer City is shown as a dust bowl of wasted potential, host to an odyssey of vanishing childhood that’s haunting and magnificent to watch.

The film is ageless and reflective in every way you can possibly imagine — an experience that’s devastating yet exceptional.

“Autumn Sonata,” 1978

With “Autumn Sonata,” Ingmar Bergman creates a perfectly melodramatic tale so powerful and tragic, your eyes won’t be able to leave the screen.

Starring Ingrid Bergman and Liv Ullmann as Charlotte and Eva, “Autumn Sonata” tells the story of a night between a mother and daughter who haven’t seen each other in seven years. In this reunion, they open up about the pain, torment and joyless experiences they’ve had while growing up in each other’s absence.

As profound and genius as all of Ingmar Bergman’s other work, the use of color in this one is absolutely beautiful. The visuals are almost warm and cozy, acting as a juxtaposition towards the saddening relationship that the loving duo of mother and daughter face before them.

With incredible dialogue that’s almost like a stab in the heart, “Autumn Sonata” could be emotionally exhausting, but I promise it’s worth every second of your time.