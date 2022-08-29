Syracuse looks to build new foundation after heavy roster turnover

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Senior Alyssa Bert recorded 14 digs — the team’s second-highest total behind Polina Shemanova — in her Syracuse debut. The Colorado State transfer was a significant contributor on defense to the Orange’s 3-1 win over Campbell, where the Orange’s defense recorded eight more digs (80) than the Fighting Camels (72).

With the departure of former head coach Leonid Yelin, Syracuse lost a sizable portion of last year’s roster to the transfer portal. Marina Markova transferred to Florida after leading the Orange in kills; Elena Karakasi left for Texas A&M after leading SU in assists; Izzy Plummer, Abby Casiano, Lauren Hogan, Peyton O’Brien and Diana Akopova all found new homes.

Entering 2022, SU’s lineup had a number of openings to be filled. Bert’s performance against Campbell in addition to her 37 total digs over the next two games staked her role in the defense. The team’s four other newcomers — Bre Walp, Didar Ozcan, Melina Brooking and Ariana Joubert — will also look to contribute.

Bert leads the Orange in digs (51) after recording 21 against Wofford and 16 against Charlotte in the Aug. 27 doubleheader. Her seven aces also lead the team, more than doubling the next highest total of three. Bert played in the 2019 NCAA Tournament — an experience that could prove valuable for a Syracuse program that has reached the tournament just once, in 2018.

Walp, a graduate student who spent 2021 at North Florida, set the North Florida Division I-era single season blocks record with 148 last year, finishing 10th in the country. Her 1.19 blocks per set were the most in a single season in North Florida history. She currently leads the Orange with nine blocks through three games.

Walp contributes on the offensive end, too. She reached double-digit kills in eight games last season. Walp currently ranks fifth on the team with 14 kills and 21.5 points, stepping into a middle blocker role that was vacated by Casiano, who led Syracuse in blocks and ranked fourth on the team in kills last year.

First-year head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam said it is “unfair” to compare this year’s team to last year’s — the Orange finished with a 17-13 record and went 6-12 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in 2021— as there’s a “completely new and completely different” lineup.

“Our goal is to build a new team with a new foundation culturally, but also from a competitive standpoint so we can move forward with this program,” Ganesharatnam said. “Our goal is to compete at the highest level in this conference.”

Ganesharatnam also brought in Ozcan at middle blocker. Her six blocks are tied for second on the team behind Walp and she’s been in the starting lineup for all three matches. A junior from Turkey, Ozcan joined the Orange after transfering from the College of Southern Idaho.

Besides the three transfers, the Orange also brought in two freshmen. Brooking, a defensive specialist, hasn’t appeared in a match yet. Joubert, an outside hitter, recorded a kill in one set so far. Both will provide depth in different areas for a “pretty small” Syracuse roster that features only 11 players.

Ganesharatnam views the roster size as a plus because it will allow each player to compete for playing time.

“It’s a pretty small roster, but it’s also a great opportunity for the players because every player is going to get a great chance to compete for playing time and make an impact,” Ganesharatnam said.