What SU’s COVID-19 policies look like compared to other schools

Many of Syracuse University’s past COVID-19 policies will not be returning this fall, marking the first time in several years that SU is starting the semester mask-optional and fully in-person.

SU discontinued mandatory random surveillance testing, ended the color-coded masking level requirements and shut down the university’s public COVID-19 tracker. While some schools across the country are taking a similar approach, others have chosen to keep some protections.

“The university’s approach to public health planning for the fall semester is grounded in the premise that—for the foreseeable future—COVID-19 will represent a concern that is endemic to life on a college campus,” Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in a campus-wide email. “For that reason, it is important that our management of COVID-19 on campus and within our community reflect that practical reality.”

Both Boston University and Rutgers University are temporarily requiring masks in certain buildings. However, CUNY Hunter College in New York City is not requiring masks in any location this semester. Stephanie Woolhandler, a professor of public health and health policy at Hunter College, disagrees with this step back.

“From a scientific point of view, there is no doubt that wearing high quality masks in public indoor spaces such as classrooms would reduce COVID-19 illnesses and deaths,” she said in an email to The Daily Orange.

Philip Alcabes, a professor of community health at Hunter College, believes that politics and community play a critical role in COVID-19 policy decisions.

“Is it worth it to be super cautious about COVID versus just cautious if super cautious means that more people with depression become suicidal, more people with anxiety need more medication, things like that?” Alcabes said. “ I don’t know the answer to that. But I would like that to be part of the community conversation.”

Collective decision-making is key for sound COVID-19 policies for colleges and universities as well as across the country, Alcabes said. He also believes professors and students need to have a say in university COVID-19 policies.

SU is still requiring students to submit proof of vaccination on MySlice. The university is also continuing its wastewater surveillance testing program this semester, Haynie said. Isolation housing is available for students living in university housing.

“The university will monitor on-campus isolation housing capacity and will implement contingency housing plans if necessary, guided by current public health guidelines,” Haynie said in an email to The Daily Orange.

However, SU students who have COVID-19 symptoms are only able to acquire COVID-19 tests at the Barnes Center at The Arch.

“University leadership and the Public Health Team will remain focused and diligent with regard to monitoring the public health situation on campus and in our community,” Haynie said. “If necessary, we will take action to adjust procedures and protocols in response to changing public health conditions.”

While a negative COVID-19 test was not required to move in to SU this semester, other higher education institutions such as Hunter College and New York University are asking students to upload proof of a negative test result.

Some institutions are also continuing to monitor infection rates through COVID-19 trackers. Columbia University uses New York’s citywide tracker along with the app ReopenCU, said Steve Morse, a public health professor at Columbia. The app grants users a “Green Pass” linked to their ID if they are symptom-free.

SU used a public COVID-19 tracker last year, but the university can’t collect reliable data for the dashboard without mandatory random testing, Haynie said.

Haynie recommended students self-report any test results to the Barnes Center to maintain a record of student cases. Similarly, Haynie said he believes that the SU community is ready for the responsibility that comes with less strict health guidelines, as long as the infection rate is low at the university and surrounding area.

“We are entering our third year managing COVID, and at this point it is the responsibility of all members of the campus community to keep COVID infections low on campus,” Haynie said. “That means adhering to well-understood public health practices, and making smart decisions given your individual level of risk.”

News Editor Kyle Chouinard contributed to this story.