Syracuse moves into the top 25 for the 1st time this season

Syracuse (2-0) moved to No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches poll following a Sunday win over then-No. 21 Penn State. It is the first time this season and first time since October 2018 that the Orange ranked in the top 25.

Before the season, SU received no votes in the USC preseason poll. The Orange lost their two starting attackers — DeAndre Kerr and Manel Busquets — in the offseason following an 8-8-2 season. But Syracuse picked up three new forwards in the transfer portal — Levonte Johnson from Seattle, Nathan Opoku from Lindsey Wilson College and Lorenzo Boselli from Richland College.

Along with a starting midfield that completely features returning players, the Orange opened the year with a 2-0 victory over Iona. The Orange dominated possession during the match and outshot the Gaels 19-4. Opoku scored the first goal, and backup attacker Julius Rauch sealed the win in the 69th minute.

In the next match against the Nittany Lions, SU continued to control the majority of possession, with most of the 90 minutes taking place in the Orange’s attacking half. Syracuse also ended up outshooting Penn State 29-10. But it didn’t find the back of the net until the final 10 minutes of the match. Opoku lobbed a pass to midfielder Colin Biros, who completed a nutmeg and scored the match-winning goal in the 80th minute.