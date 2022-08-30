Christian Curti named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After leading Syracuse to back-to-back clean sheets last week, center back Christian Curti was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Syracuse only allowed six shots on goal across the two wins.

Since transferring from Marist in 2021, Curti has played in all 20 of Syracuse’s matches, starting 18. The Brampton, Ontario native played the full 90 minutes in both of Syracuse’s wins against Iona and No. 21 Penn State to start the year. This was the first time since 2014 the Orange started the season with consecutive clean sheets. His clearance in the 80th minute against Penn State sparked the counterattack that led to Colin Biros’ game-winning goal.

“I think [Curti] has been arguably our best player in preseason and from the start of our season,” McIntyre said. “He’s coming off a very strong summer up in Canada playing for Vaughan in League One. He’s come in and you can see that fifth-year player that has confidence and that swagger.”

Curti played on the left side of Syracuse’s three-man backline in both contests, alongside Buster Sjoberg and either Abdi Salim or Olu Oyegunle. Syracuse goalkeepers were only forced to make six saves across the two games. Against Iona, Syracuse didn’t allow a shot on target for the final 83 minutes of the match.

On the offensive end, Curti got two open headers in threatening positions against Penn State, but one was saved and the other went wide. This was Curti’s first ACC award of his collegiate career.