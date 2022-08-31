Syracuse Common Council swears in 1st LGBTQ+ District Councilor Jimmy Monto

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Syracuse Common Council swore in its first LGBTQ+ councilor, Jimmy Monto, on Tuesday night. Replacing Joe Driscoll, who stepped down this summer, Monto wore a rainbow pride pin on his suit throughout the ceremony.

The event celebrated the new District 5 councilor’s achievements so far, as well as the importance of having LGBTQ+ representation on the council. Currently, Monto serves on Syracuse’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. He is also the vice president of development for CNY Pride and is the secretary of the Onondaga Democratic Committee.

“This guy hasn’t served one day on the Common Council, and I can list off pages of accomplishments,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said in his speech.

The Council elected Monto in a 6-1 vote with one councilor absent. Jen Schultz was the sole councilor to vote against Monto.

Over a decade ago, Monto pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after being accused of avoiding state taxes for three years and falsifying payroll documents while working for Syracuse’s City School District. Monto paid a fee of $12,161, the amount he was accused of withholding in state taxes. Monto has since maintained that he does not know how the documents were changed.

“When you take office, I can guarantee, no matter what happens, 20-30% of the people will be angry at you,” Driscoll said when congratulating Monto on his new position. “That’s what being in office is.”

During his closing remarks, Monto defined the marginalized members of Syracuse’s community.

“If the quality of the healthcare you are offered is subpar because of where you live or because of the color of your skin, you are in the margins,” he said. “If you must walk a long distance to get to a grocery store, and then choose between food and your medication, you are in the margins.”

Monto said he feels his new position has “pulled” him from the margins as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He concluded by saying each vote he makes during his time as a district councilor will consider marginalized groups.

Monto’s election shows that the Common Council has “come a long way,” State Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said in his speech welcoming Monto. Magnarelli said he witnessed debates about whether or not to put the pride flag in front of the City Hall during his time on the council.

“We are at a time where our country seems more progressive, but we are always talking about ‘firsts.’ And that’s a problem,” said State Assemblymember Pamela Hunter.

While Hunter, who swore Monto into the position, is proud to see the first openly gay man on the council, she said it’s disappointing how long it took.

Monto agreed that it has been a long time coming for Syracuse and the country as a whole to have LGBTQ+ representation. He said he understands the responsibility of being the first such representative on the Common Council.

“But I’m ready for it,” he said.