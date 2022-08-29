SU freshman chases ‘total victory’ as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant, student

Aside from academics, sports teams and proximity to home, Syracuse University freshman Jay Lewis also considered his access to Ninja Gyms, which offer mock obstacles for training tailored to the American Ninja Warrior show, when applying to college.

“The ultimate goal that I have been chasing for the last seven years is to win American Ninja Warrior and achieve ‘total victory,’” said Lewis, who has competed in two seasons of the extreme obstacle course show.

Lewis, who has been training for the show for seven years, is preparing to return for the 2023 season with the goal of achieving total victory, or completing the entire obstacle course. Contestants who win and complete the obstacle course receive a $1 million prize. If no one completes the course, the contestant who finishes the fastest wins $100,000.

Lewis quit his sports teams when he was 12 years old to focus on American Ninja Warrior training full time. At age 14, Lewis competed on his first season of American Ninja Warrior Junior after three years of training at his local Ninja Academy in Hamden, Connecticut.

Two years later, Lewis was invited to compete in season 12 of American Ninja Warrior, but could not participate due to COVID-19 restrictions. Lewis continued to train and returned stronger in 2021. He earned the fastest obstacle course time in the semifinals and eventually made it to the national finals in Las Vegas.

Lewis’ training schedule looks a little different now as a college freshman. The sports management major will train at Warrior Factory Syracuse and Syracuse Ninja Barracks as well as rock climb at the Barnes Center and Central Rock Syracuse.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to train while at Syracuse,” said Linda Lewis, Lewis’ mother. “Jay has always done a phenomenal job of balancing school, work, friends and training.”

In addition to family and friends, Lewis found support in the American Ninja Warrior community. As a young competitor, Lewis learned from the wisdom of older athletes, including ten-time American Ninja Warrior athlete Joe Moravsky, who has also been Lewis’ mentor for seven years. The duo have a close relationship that has helped both of them succeed on the show.

Lewis spoke highly of his mentor and is proud of his accomplishments. Despite the competitive nature of the show, Lewis said he’s inspired by Moravsky’s success, which motivates him through his own journey.

“Joe is easily one of the greatest Ninja Warrior competitors in history,” he said. “He has been the Last Ninja Standing two times, and cleared more courses than any other ninja in the history of the show.”

The camaraderie between competitors is a hallmark of the American Ninja Warrior community, Linda Lewis said. Ninjas often share strategies and encourage each other, she added.

“Until Stage 4 on American Ninja Warrior, it truly is ninjas versus the obstacles, not ninjas versus ninjas,” Linda Lewis said.

Moravsky believes Lewis has what it takes. Despite leaving home, Lewis said support from the American Ninja Warrior community will follow him as he pursues his dream at SU.

“I definitely think Jay can win the entire thing. But as we know, anything can happen on American Ninja Warrior,” Moravsky said.