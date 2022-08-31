Nathan Opoku, Lavonte Johnson propel SU’s attack early in season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Nathan Opoku wasn’t used to shooting with his left foot. But in No. 15 Syracuse’s season-opening match, he was forced into this position with Iona defender Ricardo Senen Pinillos applying pressure on him.

Opoku made a quick spin to find space to at least get a shot off with his left foot. The shot deflected off of Senen Pinillos and into the bottom left corner of the net, giving Opoku his first goal with the Orange. Fellow forward Levonte Johnson, who assisted Opoku, was the first player to embrace Opoku and celebrate. The assist marked Johnson’s first with SU.

SU head coach Ian McIntyre brought in the two forwards through the transfer portal, and both helped their previous teams find postseason success. Opoku came from Lindsey Wilson College while Johnson transferred from Seattle University. Both players led their teams in scoring using their distinctive attacking qualities. Opoku found ways to score through traffic and Johnson used his passing and dribbling in tight windows.

“At least (in the) first two games, I think our front guys have been terrific,” McIntyre said. “Nate and Levonte will get a lot of attention.”

Opoku said that he has looked to get stronger, especially in a physical Atlantic Coast Conference. He had enough physicality to become Lindsey Wilson’s top attacker by a wide margin in 2021, recording a team-best 19 goals his freshman year — the next highest was seven. This included a match where Opoku notched his first collegiate hat trick as well as two goals in 10 minutes in the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship game.

Opoku headed in the championship-sealing goal in the 87th minute off a free kick which swung into the box. In the opening round of the NAIA Tournament, Opoku also shuffled through the opposing defenders and scored on a header.

At SU, Opoku has displayed some of his solid passing. In the 80th minute against No. 21 Penn State, Opoku entered the box and received a cross from Jeorgio Kocevski. With PSU center backs Jalen Watson and Femi Awodesu facing him, Opoku made both defenders turn on a dime, allowing Biros to execute a nutmeg-and-score. Opoku, who finds himself to be very adaptable, understands he has to change the way he plays depending on the formation.

“I’m coachable and I try to fit in every coach’s formation,” Opoku said.

Like Opoku, Johnson showed his ability to create shot opportunities for teammates. Seattle head coach Pete Fewing remembered many pinpoint passes the then-sophomore made. Many were in tight spaces with Johnson routinely flicking the ball past two defenders to put the striker into position for a touch.

“He is a very good passer,” Fewing said. “…He’s very comfortable taking the shot too, which is great. He doesn’t hesitate when he decides it’s time to pull the trigger.”

Johnson’s scoring didn’t come immediately when he played for the Redhawks in 2021, Fewing said. He scored 11 goals with Salt Lake City Community College in 2020, but still needed time to settle in with Seattle. Johnson improved gradually, especially near the end of the season when he scored six goals in the last six matches.

Fewing saw Johnson’s explosiveness and durability during the final stretch. He could outrun anybody on the pitch, which he displayed in the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Tournament against Air Force.

The Redhawks had allowed three straight goals and trailed the Falcons 3-2 in the 87th minute. Johnson received the ball with Air Force defenders aggressively holding his jersey, but he cut back to the center of the Falcons’ half and had the extra step.

Johnson curled to the top right corner of the box with open space to take a left-footed shot. He smashed the shot from 25 yards out, keeping the ball low to the grass, and quickly tucked it into the bottom left corner of the net to tie the match. Three minutes later, the Redhawks scored the game-winning goal with a teammate scoring off the rebound from a missed Johnson shot.

In the conference championship, he displayed more of his passing in tight spaces to create opportunities. Starting from the midfield with the ball, Johnson made a quick spin move and dribbled away from the defender. Breaking free, the forward passed between two defenders to give a shot to fellow forward James Morris. The progressive passing eventually pulled the Redhawks through to win the conference title on penalty kicks.

Johnson, like Opoku, is still getting used to ACC competition. McIntyre feels that the production the Orange are getting so far is still vital early on. When Syracuse lost the productivity of both DeAndre Kerr and Manel Busquets, it was important to bring in players with quality experience.

“When the opportunity for players with the caliber of Levonte and Nate [arises]… it’s a good problem to have,” McIntyre said.