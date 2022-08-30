Before fall arrives, here are 5 summer films worth the watch

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, movie theaters made a triumphant return in 2022, especially during the summer. For many movie fans like myself, sitting in a crowded theater and feeling the embrace of the big screen once again was incredible. This return to normalcy was crucial for the film industry, showing that audiences can still get excited to go to the movies and the box office records prove that the summer blockbuster is still alive and well.

As the summer fades and the industry moves into the fall and winter slate of movies, I wanted to highlight five compelling films from this past summer that are a sure must-watch for any film fan.

Elvis

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and directed by Baz Luhrmann, this film is a fascinating and intimate look at The King of Rock and Roll. Elvis Presley was one of the most exciting and polarizing figures in music history. He became famous for his suggestive dance moves and for introducing the rhythm and style of rock and roll to the general public.

This film did a tremendous job of showing the highs and lows of his career. Butler’s performance as Presley was extravagant yet remarkable — he does a fantastic job of transforming in this role.

Butler has the uniquely challenging task of portraying Elvis at every stage of his career, from the young Memphis musician who caused a riot with his provocative dance moves to the superstar selling out the legendary “International Hotel” in Las Vegas. Impressively, Butler is able to make each version of the character his own.

As his character’s fame increases in the movie, Butler seems to gain more confidence playing the role. And when Elvis starts to lose some of his charisma, so does Butler’s performance. Butler is able to humanize a person who always seemed larger than life and takes the audience on a really fun journey through the world of a rock and roll icon.

Bullet Train

Few actors in Hollywood today are more consistent and successful than Brad Pitt, and his latest movie, “Bullet Train,” is yet another entertaining entry from the movie star.

Directed by his old stunt double, David Leitch, the film follows Pitt as a reformed assassin named Ladybug who believes his task is a simple briefcase retrieval on a Japanese bullet train. Ladybug soon realizes that there is more to the briefcase than meets the eye, and is thrown into a deadly game of cat and mouse between other assassins on the train.

Throughout the film, many comedic bits and creative action sequences are centered on Pitt. This film’s supporting cast features well-known actors such as Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry and Hiroyuki Sanada. While this movie is not perfect, it was an entertaining watch and one of those great in-theater experiences that movie fans have been missing for two years.