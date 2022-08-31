Deep Syracuse secondary looks to build on 2021 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dino Babers had the hardest time filling out the depth chart for the defense backfield. At his press conference prior to Syracuse’s season opener against Louisville, no question stumped him more than one about which position group gave him the most fits when deciding who to place where.

On Aug. 12, Babers watched a number of defensive backs continue to close gaps and overpower a relatively inexperienced receiver group. Barring injury, he knows Garrett Williams will be a starting cornerback throughout the season. Duce Chestnut looks to continue his success from his freshman year. That day, he watched as Umari Hatcher cut in for a comeback attempt to receive a pass.

Babers raised his eyebrows a second before the cut because he noticed Williams planted his foot well before Hatcher’s comeback. The impending breakup and Williams celebration was all but a formality.

Since defensive coordinator Tony White implemented the 3-3-5 defense in 2020, Syracuse’s secondary has leaned on a “mob mentality” approach from its linebackers, smothering opposing offenses. This was most notable in the Orange’s near-upset over Clemson last season when they held the Tigers to 17 points. The issue for Babers is that players like Mikel Jones and Williams — who explored NFL Draft opportunities — are back. Alijah Clark and Bralyn Oliver transferred in and players like Justin Barron, Ja’Had Carter and Rob Hanna had a larger role during training camp.

Last season, Barron and Hanna traded off as the Orange’s rover safety. Both got work in as the rover during this training camp, especially after Carter went down on Aug. 9 with an injury. Hanna showed raw talent, but Barron will begin the season as the boundary starter. Carter is now healthy, though other players like Jason Simmons and Oliver got reps in during goal line and 11-on-11 sets during Carter’s injury.

The Orange’s offense had 90 seconds to go 70 yards on Aug. 19. During this drive, new offensive coordinator Robert Anae signaled for the deep ball. Except for a flat route for seven yards to Sean Tucker and a check-down pass, Shrader threw deep shots throughout the session. On 3rd and 10, linebacker Austin Roon rushed from the left side and cut past Matthew Bergeron, immediately forcing Shrader to roll out right. Lineman Carlos Vettorello corrected his course and tried to stop the rush, but the movement led Shrader to speed up his progression and overthrow Tucker on the outside.

“I’m telling you right now, we can call them twos, but they’re like 1.5s to me,” Babers said of the backups.

Babers hinted that there could be movement in who plays with the starters throughout the season. Following the team’s final scrimmage of camp, Babers pointed out freshman Jeremiah Wilson as someone that improved their standing.

“He’s been getting a lot of interceptions,” Babers said.

Sitting behind Williams in the depth chart, the rookie continued to impress Babers and White throughout training camp.

Wilson lined up across from freshman Kyle Acker on Aug. 17, creeping two steps forward before Del Rio-Wilson clapped his hands for the ball. Acker stutter-stepped for three yards before breaking toward the corner of the endzone, shifting around to catch a 10-yard pass.

Wilson kept his left arm on Acker before following the receiver, but he’d already jumped the route. He jumped and grabbed it, coming down with a right-handed interception.

Babers said prior to training camp that Syracuse upgraded at the linebacker position by returning Jones and adding newcomers like second string Derek McDonald. The linebacker mob grew in size. There were more rostered, play-ready players executing linebacker drills for White to sort through.

On Aug. 12, Roon once again pressured Syracuse’s offense during the second play of the 11-on-11 set. He meandered his way through the line, reaching Shrader in enough time to tap his shoulder. While the quarterback completed a 15-yard pass to Maximilian Mang, it demonstrated the speed and depth of SU’s linebackers. The secondary continued to eat up the run throughout the team set, except for one inside handoff to Tucker.

“(Linebackers) and the veterans, and then a lot of secondary guys, we think are really good,” Babers said on Aug. 2 before training camp. “It’ll be interesting.”