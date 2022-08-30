Classic traditions, new attractions come together at this year’s New York State Fair

Eliza Baker shakily stepped off the Zipper, a ride that vaguely resembles a Ferris wheel but also flips people upside down at warp speed. Breathless and grinning from cheek to cheek, Baker struggled to get used to the ground not moving under her.

“Last time I rode (the Zipper), I passed out,” she said, laughing. “But this time, I was conscious, so it was awesome!”

In addition to its wide array of dizzying rides, the New York State Fair includes staples such as fried food vendors, livestock and produce competitions, prize games and concerts. While staying true to its roots, the fair also introduced some new attractions, bringing both the comfort of the familiar and the excitement of something new.

Fairgoer Andrea Riker’s state fair experience is all about tradition — for as long as she can remember, every year, her family drove from Fayetteville to eat some food and see what was new at the fair. Riker spent most of her time on the Himalaya, a ride that zips along a circular path while bobbing up and down.

Her favorite part of the fair, however, is the long lineup of artists and bands that perform at Chevy Park Stage.

“I usually go to concerts with my mom,” she said. “Last week we went to TLC, and today we’re going to Boys II Men.”

Eveline Phillips took her first glimpse of the New York State Fair this year, and she was blown away by its sheer size—the rides, the number of vendors and the space for the animals. Having only experienced hometown and county fairs, Phillips, who travels and lives in an RV, was impressed by the snacking options, having previously only experienced hometown and county fairs.

“The food, wow! Overwhelming,” she said. “The best thing I had was this Greek dish from one of the halls.”

The extensive food options were accompanied by new exhibitions inspired by classic fair favorites. In addition to ogling the 100-pound Butter Sculpture, a 54-year-old tradition at the fair, visitors can scan a QR code to see what they would look like as one of the margarine masterpieces.

Animal-lovers can take advantage of the new World of Horses exhibit, and have the opportunity to meet the animals up close, as well as learn how to keep one as a pet, enter horse shows and how they’re used in the police force.

In a push to make the fair more carbon-friendly, visitors can now attend a comedy/music/magic show featuring Steve Trash, the Eco-Magician. The magician employs recycled goods or pieces of trash in his act, drawing attention to the climate change crisis in an innovative, lighthearted way.

The fair’s attendance numbers dropped significantly between 2019 and 2021 during the pandemic, changing its run time to 13 days. But the hold of COVID-19 on the yearly festivities seems to be loosening.

“It’s been more freeing, not having to worry about wearing a mask,” Riker said.

For Maddie Recter, who has worked at a lemonade stand at the fair since 2017, the relaxed masking requirements that revealed attendees’ full faces brought back interpersonal connection that seemed to be missing at last year’s fair.

“Now, it’s definitely easier to have that connection, that customer service that everyone’s been missing during COVID,” she said.

The New York State Fair will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday until Labor Day, September 5.