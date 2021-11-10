The 3 players helping Syracuse women’s basketball find new identity

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After losing 12 players to the transfer portal, Syracuse women’s basketball heads into the 2021-22 season with only three players from last year’s team.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, our beat writers discuss what the new-look women’s basketball team will look like throughout the season. Teisha Hyman returns to the court after two ACL tears, Jayla Thornton brings in shooting skills from Howard and Chrislyn Carr is one of the fastest players on the court.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor, Adam McCaffery is our assistant digital editor, and RJ Frahm and Matt Wrigley are our associate producers. Our women’s basketball beat writers are Anish Vasudevan, Anthony Alandt and Alex Cirino.

Advertisement



Listen on Anchor:

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

Listen on Spotify: