Taking free fitness classes at SU could help relieve pressure of school

The Barnes Center at The Arch, offers over 30 free fitness classes each week. This gives Syracuse University students access to many different ways to engage in activities that will benefit them physically and mentally. There are a variety of fitness classes to choose from including yoga, total body strength, kickboxing, cycling, Zumba and barre. Students should not overlook the value of these activities.

While adjusting to college life can be challenging, participating in any form of physical activity is beneficial to both the body and the mind. Students’ stress levels increase as midterms and final exams approach, so finding the time to release tension and move the body is crucial to one’s well-being.

Especially as the weather changes, students are more likely to stay inside to avoid the cold, resulting in less exercise from walking around campus. Students should utilize the fitness classes at the Barnes Center to stay healthy and feel good. Winter can put many people into a state of “hibernation,” or the feeling of not wanting to go outside and losing motivation. Everyday activities such as walking to get a meal, going to the library or doing laundry and homework can become a struggle.



Taking advantage of the free classes can help students maintain their motivation throughout the winter season. Instead of falling into a state of decreased motivation this winter, students should encourage each other to engage in new activities like the ones offered at the Barnes Center. Scheduling a time with friends to attend a fitness class during the week can greatly improve mental and physical health, potentially aiding students in their classes.

Physical activity helps reduce stress and improves well-being. It increases the brain’s production of endorphins, or feel-good neurotransmitters, according to an article from the Mayo Clinic. It can also relieve stress by “imitating effects of stress, such as the flight or fight response, and helping your body and its systems practice working together through those effects,” the article reads.

As students register for classes this week for the spring semester, ending the week with a fun fitness class with friends would be a rejuvenating activity after being overwhelmed with stress. Attempting to build a perfect class schedule can cause students to panic and worry about the future, but if they sign up for free fitness classes through the Wellness Portal, they can take their mind off of the high expectations and pressure by exercising with a supportive community at the Barnes Center.

Jean Aiello is a freshman magazine, news and digital journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].