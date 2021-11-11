Syracuse winters present numerous safety challenges for residents

Syracuse, New York, is known for a couple of things, but most notably our heinous winters. Winter marks a period of uncertainty and hardship for many Syracuse residents. As the temperature gets lower, flu and other illnesses run rampant, car crashes happen frequently, pipes freeze and access to winter clothes becomes limited.

The winter creates a plethora of problems unique to the season, but the more proactive Syracuse students are about preparation, the fewer problems we will have to face. Once these problems arise, the Syracuse community should be there for one another, not letting anyone succumb to the cold.

Syracuse has what weather experts call “lake effect snow,” which are the snowstorms that result from cold air moving across the Great Lakes warmer water, creating moist air onshore. These snowstorms are unique to upstate New York, and they are often a continuous onslaught of minor snowstorms that add up for a nasty winter with many consequences.

One of these consequences is an increased rate of motor vehicle accidents. Driving in snow, sleet and freezing rain is already dangerous, and it creates icy roads that make conditions almost impossible to drive in. More than 800 people in the U.S. die each year from winter-related road conditions, making it the leading cause of weather-related deaths.

In November, we have barely scraped the surface of winter and the flu has already been affecting the Syracuse community. With everyone wearing masks due to COVID-19, last year’s flu season was not as hard-hitting for many, which has, in turn, led to weakened immunity to the flu, ultimately making it easier for illnesses such as the flu to spread this flu season.

Advertisement



While most SU students deal with scrambling for a doctor’s appointment or medicine, on top of this, many Syracuse residents additionally face winter-related housing problems, which leave some residents without heat or water. As a city with old buildings and water systems, homeowners must pay special attention to their pipes as temperatures drop. Just one pipe freezing can leave a family with no water and a hefty repair bill.

Most people forget that heat is a luxury and that many people rely on heat sources such as leaving the oven on or lighting candles. But in 2016, a 13-year-old girl died in a house fire in Syracuse because her family relied on candles to warm their home. If the Syracuse local government increased programs that prepare residents for winter, tragedies like this would be far less likely.



As temperatures drop, keep these things in mind and take preemptive measures. If you plan on driving during the snowy months, make sure that your vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires, and if you have limited experience with winter driving, sign up for a defensive driving course. Drink your Emergen-C and practice good self-care to ensure you stay healthy.

Additionally, winter is the time to take a step back and realize some of the things you take for granted this winter are privileges. Warm clothes are crucial for everyone in Syracuse, so if you plan on thrifting or shopping at second-hand stores, make sure to leave the coats for people that need them. Even better, donate extra warm clothes and food, because there are people in our community who could benefit from these necessities in the coming months.

Have a safe and warm winter!

Nick Held is a sophomore undecided arts and sciences major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].